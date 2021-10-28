DeFi Summit Organizers Are Launching DCentral Miami, the Largest NFT and DeFi Conference in History

The combined premier event of DeFi Summit & NFTCON is set to bring together finance, collectibles and art during Art Basel week

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / DCentral Miami, the largest, in person combined NFT and DeFi conference in history will take place on November 30 - December 1 2021 at Miami Airport Conference Centre (MACC).

The event coincides with the biggest art week in the United States, Art Basel Miami and is set to merge the world of art with the world of decentralized finance.

"Miami is not only becoming the hub for innovation and crypto, but also breathing life into the explosive market of NFTs in new and exciting ways. The city is truly flourishing and making its own original name for itself in this crypto space," said Justin Wu, co-founder and CEO of DeFi Summit.

Miami Airport Convention Center will have three dedicated stages running constantly throughout the two days with a plethora of Keynotes, Panels, Workshops, and Talks.

With three stages at the event the agenda will be jam-packed with speakers such as Pplpleasr, Gala Games, The Sandbox, VaynerNFT, The Graph, and many more projects across the Polygon, Cosmos, Solana, Polkadot, Bitcoin and Ethereum communities.

A big highlight of the conference will be the one of a kind NFT Art Gallery, hosted by Superchief , the world's first NFT Gallery in New York City alongside the many exhibitor booths on the expo floor.

"It has been a huge year for DeFi and NFTs. With the sales volume of NFTs reaching $10.7bn during Q3 of 2021 and the $235bn TVL in DeFi, we don't see this slowing down anything soon. That's why we couldn't be more excited to host this showcase during the largest art week in Miami to further advance what's possible in digitized art," said Michael Huynh, COO of DeFi Summit.

Throughout the conference, there will be a dedicated Metaverse World area with digital fashion experiences by DIGITALAX, The Fabricant, DressX plus VIP dinner events and after-parties.

In June 2021, DeFi Summit led by Justin Wu, Co-founder and CEO, hosted the largest DeFi Conference online with over 9,000 attendees which featured speakers such as Mark Cuban, Coinbase, Polygon, Cosmos, Web3 Foundation, Acala Network, and more.

Earlier in October, DeFi Summit hosted NFTCON - an online conference that saw 97,393 total viewers dial in to watch the wide variety of in-depth talks across the three-day event. For both DeFi Summit and NFTCON, all panels and talks can be viewed via the DeFi Summit YouTube Channel .

DCentral Miami is in-person with a select number of talks being streamed for those to attend virtually and tickets will be released in waves leading up to the event in two week tiers. A full list of speakers can be viewed on the website: DCentralCom.com

DCentral tickets are on sale now here.

About DeFi Summit

DeFi Summit is an event organizer focusing on DeFi, NFTs, GameFi and DAOs. We aim to educate and give builders, developers and the community a chance to meet, share ideas, and discuss the biggest issues affecting the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. We organise free-to-all virtual and paid in-person events with keynote presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, demos, and workshops from leading innovators in the industry. In June 2021, we organized the largest ever gathering for the decentralized finance community. In October 2021, NFTCON , was a virtual summit dedicated to non-fungible tokens with attendees and participants from around the globe.

