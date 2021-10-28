Construction to Start on Touchmark at Emerald Lake

Site work beginning on new retirement oasis in McKinney

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Site work is now underway on Touchmark's 81-acre, lakeside full-service retirement community in McKinney, Texas.

The site plan and design have evolved since Touchmark announced the project in 2019. When completed in 2023, Touchmark at Emerald Lake will be a suburban oasis on 70 acres surrounding an 11-acre spring-fed private lake.

Panoramic views, rolling hills and majestic cedar and oak trees enhance the unique setting. A future phase will add more homes and a Health & Fitness Center with pool, spa, salon and restaurant-style dining, bringing the total number of homes to more than 400.

"This is going to be the ideal destination for retirees who are ready to begin a new chapter with friends, enjoy an active lifestyle and find fresh opportunities," says Kendra Lackey. Lackey grew up in McKinney's neighboring town of Plano and is President of Touchmark Development & Construction, which is overseeing the project.

She adds that the location - situated between downtown McKinney, Texas, the new PGA of America Headquarters, while a mere 35 miles north of Dallas - could not be more perfect.

Andres Construction is the project's general contractor; the remainder of the project team includes support from Three Living Architecture, StudioSIX5 as the interior designer, Kimley-Horn as the civil engineer and Talley Associates as the landscape designer. Touchmark Project Executive Mike Harral, based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will manage the development and construction project team.

Largest project in 40 years

"Opening our first community in Texas, and this location in particular with its lake and surrounding natural beauty, presents an opportunity to build the largest and most exciting project in our 40-year history," says Touchmark CEO Marcus Breuer. "Drawing on the remarkable scenery and numerous attractions that Texas offers, we're excited to build a retirement setting that is unlike anything we've had the opportunity to develop."

Breuer cites lakeside trails, event lawns and an abundance of open-air dining and entertainment venues as examples of the amenities that will be available to residents. "The lake really does provide the focal point for the design and lifestyle offerings."

Touchmark's Full Life Wellness & Life Enrichment Program has received national and international recognition over the years and is based on staff working with residents to identify their current and future interests and to create a full calendar of events, activities and classes reflecting those. Using the local environment and drawing on nature and surrounding opportunities plays a large part as well.

Initially, the community will offer 271 homes: 149 for independent living, six casitas (duplex residences), 84 assisted living and 32 memory care residences. Thirty-two of the assisted living homes will be studios offering the benefits of a smaller neighborhood environment and a higher resident-to-staff ratio. These will be especially beneficial for those living with physical challenges, like Parkinson's disease, or individuals experiencing early cognitive impairment but who don't need a secured environment.

Touchmark purchased the land from the Turrentine family, who has been active in the McKinney community for more than 70 years. Lackey says, "We are grateful to the Turrentine family for preserving this expansive property with its vast green spaces and lake, and we're honored to carry that commitment forward to future generations and create a community that enriches people's lives."

In addition to bringing a new vibrant retirement community to the area, Touchmark at Emerald Lake is expected to provide more than 1,000 local jobs during construction and nearly $25 million in local economic impact when fully built.

Touchmark at Emerald Lake is the newest retirement community developed and operated by Touchmark. Based in Beaverton, Oregon, since 1980, Touchmark is an award-winning company that develops, builds and operates full-service retirement communities providing Gold Standard hospitality in the U.S. and Canada. The company's compelling values - Excellence, Teamwork, Hospitality, Integrity and Compassion (ETHIC) - drive all decisions. Besides its Texas development, 13 communities are located in nine states and Alberta, Canada. More information is available at Touchmark.com and Touchmark at Emerald Lake.

