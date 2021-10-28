SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved Medallia as a vendor to administer HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) Surveys via telephone. Healthcare organizations can now build experience programs around modern, real-time engagement tools from Medallia, while capturing patient feedback in support of CAHPS programs and regulatory requirements.

"Becoming an HCAHPS approved vendor is a critical step in Medallia's journey to transforming patient and employee experiences in healthcare," said Kristi Roe, head of healthcare experience at Medallia. "Organizations who utilize our platform will be able to accelerate performance on HCAHPS measurement by integrating it with industry leading real-time, actionable feedback. This is a critical capability on the journey to modernize healthcare experience insights."

"We congratulate Medallia on this achievement and look forward to seeing how they continue to holistically listen and engage with patients and families to drive innovation, deliver better experiences, and improve outcomes," said Chris Brainard, Sr. Director of Patient Experience and Engagement, UAB Medicine.

The HCAHPS Survey is the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients' perspectives of hospital care. Also known as the CAHPS Hospital Survey, the survey is designed to measure patients' perceptions of hospital experiences and provides a national standard for data collection and public reporting on patient experience.

"This achievement aligns with our commitment to provide industry-leading experience technology to customers in the healthcare space, while preventing any gaps in regulatory program measurement," continued Roe.

Medallia enables healthcare companies to exceed customer expectations, motivate and engage staff, and innovate to drive brand and customer loyalty. As an HCAHPS approved vendor, healthcare organizations can tap into the market-leading innovations from Medallia, while maintaining the programs and regulatory compliance needed for HCAHPS.

Medallia helps providers, payers, and suppliers capture feedback, integrate experience data with operational data to deliver actionable insights for everyone from frontline and support staff to clinicians and executives. For more information on Medallia Healthcare solutions, visit: www.medallia.com/solutions/healthcare.

