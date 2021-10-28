TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel sells an asset located in Bourg-lès-Valence to Soremi

Société de la Tour Eiffel sells an asset located in Bourg-lès-Valence

to Soremi

Société de la Tour Eiffel has sold a 19,500 m² warehouse built in 2004 in Bourg-lès-Valence, close to the "Valence Nord" exit on the A7.

The site is leased to a leading European supplier of equipment for professionals and set on a 37,000 m² ground under a temporary occupation agreement with Compagnie Nationale du Rhône.

"This transaction takes us a step nearer to completing the asset disposal plan launched in the first half of 2019. It is in line with Société de la Tour Eiffel's ambition to strengthen its portfolio of office assets" said Bruno Meyer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

"We are delighted with this acquisition, which is a good fit with Soremi's portfolio investment strategy" said Julien Nessim, Chairman of Soremi.

Deal advisors: Oudot & Associés (Notaries) / CBRE-BNP Paris Real Estate (Brokers)

About Société de la Tour Eiffel Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.8 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector. Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France. www.societetoureiffel.com

