The largest single-quarter drop in three years comes as the American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention propose greater tariffs against Asian-imported modules.From pv magazine USA U.S. solar panel imports plunged during Q3, falling 27%, the largest single-quarter drop since 2018, according to research firm Panjiva. In addition to being down 27% compared to Q2 2021, total module shipments were also down 11%, compared to Q3 2020. Many in the industry are blaming the fall on a proposed expansion of tariffs, introduced by an anonymous group of domestic manufacturers last month. The ...

