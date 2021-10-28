Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Highlights Q3 2021:

› Revenue was USD 169.1 million, at the upper end of the guided USD 162-170 million, up 76% year-on-year (YoY) and up 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

› New quarterly records achieved for industrial revenues with USD 38.3 million, medical revenues with USD 14.3 million and prototyping revenues with USD 25.6 million

› Bookings came in at USD 199.0 million, remaining at a high level, up 78% YoY and down 5% QoQ

› EBITDA margin of 23.9%, clearly above the 18-22% guidance

› EBITDA was USD 40.4 million, up USD 35.7 million YoY and down USD 2.9 million QoQ

› EBIT was USD 21.4 million, up USD 35.3 million YoY and down USD 3.2 million QoQ

Outlook:

› Q4 2021 revenue is expected in the range of USD 170-180 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 19-23%.

› Full-year revenue guidance has been increased to USD 655-665 million (previously USD 640-660) with an EBITDA margin in the range of 23-24%.

› The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.18 USD/Euro.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q3 y-o-y growth Automotive 56.7 68.3 61.6 40.8 65.4 83.5 82.8 81.5 100% Industrial 20.1 22.1 23.9 23.9 27.3 32.4 35.2 38.3 61% Medical 6.3 6.5 7.3 7.7 12.0 8.7 10.4 14.3 86% Subtotal core business 83.2 96.9 92.7 72.3 104.7 124.6 128.4 134.1 85% 73.3% 76.4% 78.1% 75.2% 77.1% 80.1% 79.8% 79.3% CCC1 30.1 29.7 25.9 23.7 30.9 30.6 32.4 34.7 46% Others 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.3 Total revenues 113.4 126.9 118.8 96.1 135.9 155.4 161.0 169.1 76%

Consumer, Communications Computer



in millions of USD Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q3 y-o-y growth CMOS 98.1 112.8 103.4 81.1 115.0 135.9 137.5 141.8 75% MEMS 9.9 9.6 10.4 9.8 14.6 14.4 16.2 17.4 78% Silicon carbide 5.5 4.5 5.0 5.2 6.3 6.1 7.2 9.9 80% Total revenues 113.4 126.9 118.8 96.1 135.9 155.4 161.0 169.1 76%

Business development

In the third quarter, X-FAB continued to see strong demand. Quarterly revenues came in at USD 169.1 million, at the upper end of the guided USD 162-170 million, up 76% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter.

X-FAB recorded strong quarterly growth across all end markets. Revenues in the core markets automotive, industrial and medical amounted to USD 134.1 million, which is an increase of 85% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter. Both revenues in industrial and medical set a new quarterly record with USD 38.3 million and USD 14.3 million respectively. The growth of the industrial business was mainly driven by the accelerated demand for X-FAB's silicon carbide (SiC) technologies. In medical, the main growth drivers were lab-on-a-chip and ultrasound applications. X-FAB's CCC business (Consumer, Communications Computer) recorded quarterly revenues of USD 34.7 million benefiting from the increasing deployment of 5G supported by X-FAB's RF SOI technology.

Demand remained at a high level with third quarter bookings amounting to USD 199.0 million, up 78% year-on-year and down 5% compared to the previous quarter. Based on this and with factories running at high utilization levels, allocation of capacity to customers had to be continued throughout the third quarter. X-FAB is therefore in close contact with its customers to manage the tight supply responsibly. It is of utmost importance for X-FAB to ensure customers receive the minimum quantities required to avoid disruptions in their supply chain. X-FAB's French site, where spare capacity is available, in particular for X-FAB's much sought after 0.18µm automotive technology, plays a key role for this purpose. As a result of the ongoing efforts to move business to X-FAB France, the share of the site's revenues based on X-FAB-owned technologies significantly increased from 20% in the previous quarter to 34% in the third quarter.

In addition to ongoing volume recovery following weak demand linked to COVID-19 in 2020, growth is also driven by strong interest in X-FAB's specialty technologies that enable multiple solutions to address today's megatrends, from the ongoing electrification in response to climate change to fast and reliable point-of-care diagnostics for aging societies as well as the transition to 5G in an increasingly connected world. This also translated into significant growth in prototyping activities where third quarter revenues reached an all-time high of USD 25.6 million, an increase of 60% year-on-year and 26% quarter-on-quarter.

Prototyping and production revenue per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 y-o-y growth Automotive Prototyping 2.6 3.6 3.2 3.0 3.5 35% Production 38.2 61.8 80.4 79.8 78.0 104% Industrial Prototyping 7.2 8.2 9.0 10.3 12.9 79% Production 16.6 19.0 23.3 24.9 25.4 52% Medical Prototyping 3.4 6.9 2.2 2.9 4.1 20% Production 4.2 5.1 6.4 7.5 10.2 140% CCC Prototyping 2.6 3.2 4.3 4.1 4.8 81% Production 21.0 27.7 26.3 28.3 29.9 42%

Operations update

Due to the consistently strong demand, X-FAB's factories continued to run at high utilization rates. Execution excellence and further productivity gains have therefore been a key focus for all activities throughout the third quarter. This includes the elimination of production bottlenecks, the hire of additional staff and strict compliance with the safety measures in place to prevent any COVID-19-related disruptions. X-FAB is also closely monitoring developments relating to tight raw materials and is taking necessary measures to secure sufficient supply going forward.

The high level of utilization led to higher maintenance efforts across all sites. Even though this has an adverse impact on short-term production output, it is essential to ensure the stability of manufacturing in the long term. In September, X-FAB was also affected by a power outage at its site in Dresden, Germany. The resulting delivery delays will impact fourth quarter revenue, which is already included in the guidance.

Demand for X-FAB's silicon carbide (SiC) technologies continued to accelerate. In the third quarter, SiC bookings recorded a 76% increase year-on-year. Quarterly SiC revenues came in at USD 9.9 million, a growth of 90% year-on-year and 38% quarter-on-quarter. X-FAB is working to further streamline and shorten the process from onboarding to volume production ramp up, which will contribute to faster time-to-market. X-FAB's in-house SiC epitaxy is also in high demand. While some customers already started production on X-FAB's SiC epitaxy line, others are in process of qualification, which keeps progressing well. As more customers move into production, X-FAB will look into further expanding its SiC epitaxy capacity in line with the strong increase in demand.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter amounted to USD 21.9 million, mainly reflecting prepayments made for new equipment, which were ordered as part of the capacity expansion projects ongoing across all sites. Total capex launched by X-FAB as at the end of September amounts to approx. USD 150 million, most of which will not start to have an impact until next year considering the lead times for new equipment. Most of the capex payment will be due next year, namely at the time of equipment delivery and installation.

Financial update

Third quarter EBITDA was USD 40.4 million with an EBITDA margin of 23.9%, clearly exceeding the guidance of 18-22%. The positive earnings development was driven by strong revenue growth but also by the significant increase of unfinished and finished goods inventory, which amounted to USD 7.4 million in the third quarter and is mainly composed of work in progress supporting future growth.

Quarter-on-quarter, the EBITDA margin went down three percentage points, which is due to the past quarter's one-off effect relating to a loan of USD 6.5 million, which X-FAB Texas had received in the context of a COVID-19 government support scheme (cf. Q2 results release for more details).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were at USD 226.0 million, up 10% from the end of the previous quarter.

In the third quarter, X-FAB has achieved its objective of bringing the share of Euro-denominated sales to 40%, in line with the level of costs incurred in Euro. This natural hedging of the business makes X-FAB's profitability development largely independent of exchange rate fluctuations.

The actual US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.18 leading to an EBITDA margin of 23.9%. At a constant exchange rate of 1.17, as in the third quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin would have been the same.

Management comments outlook

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "Strong business development and high activity levels continued throughout the third quarter, which was marked by X-FAB achieving several sales records. Revenues in the industrial and medical market were at an all-time high as were the revenues for prototyping and SiC. I am thrilled about the many exciting applications we support serving fast growing end markets. The rapid electrification of cars, for example, provides us with strong opportunities in the automotive market as it dramatically increases the average number of chips per car, and the sale of electric vehicles is accelerating. Thanks to our expertise in SiC and high-voltage applications, we are perfectly placed to benefit from this turning point in automotive history. Right now our key focus is to secure reliable supply to our customers despite the challenges created by this unprecedented demand. I am confident that X-FAB is well on track to build a sustainable profitable business."

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2021 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Revenue 169,097 96,085 160,955 485,471 341,735 Revenues in USD in 60 65 66 64 68 Revenues in EUR in 40 35 33 35 32 Cost of sales -129,773 -97,233 -119,230 -369,422 -317,594 Gross Profit 39,323 -1,148 41,725 116,049 24,141 Gross Profit margin in % 23.3 -1.2 25.9 23.9 7.1 Research and development expenses -7,751 -5,462 -8,692 -24,925 -17,253 Selling expenses -1,969 -1,798 -2,008 -6,095 -5,928 General and administrative expenses -8,320 -6,897 -7,649 -24,120 -21,544 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 422 765 668 1,717 988 Other income and other expenses -340 583 559 374 1,359 Operating profit 21,366 -13,957 24,602 63,000 -18,238 Finance income 5,166 4,262 3,470 12,920 11,171 Finance costs -6,027 -3,240 -3,104 -16,299 -16,935 Net financial result -861 1,022 366 -3,379 -5,764 Profit before tax 20,505 -12,935 24,968 59,621 -24,002 Income tax 1,296 5 1,769 1,691 -1,540 Profit for the period 21,801 -12,930 26,737 61,313 -25,541 Operating profit (EBIT) 21,366 -13,957 24,602 63,000 -18,238 Depreciation 19,076 18,700 18,718 56,345 56,188 EBITDA 40,442 4,743 43,320 119,345 37,950 EBITDA margin in % 23.9 4.9 26.9 24.6 11.1 Earnings per share at the end of period 0.17 -0.10 0.20 0.47 -0.20 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.17954 1.16732 1.20429 1.19661 1.12418

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Quarter ended 30 Sep 2020 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2020 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 330,295 337,130 336,848 Investment properties 8,120 8,701 8,556 Intangible assets 3,996 4,747 4,726 Other non-current assets 38 4,712 68 Deferred tax assets 36,097 33,103 30,392 Total non-current assets 378,546 388,393 380,590 Current assets Inventories 172,560 160,088 153,711 Trade and other receivables 66,530 51,274 54,576 Other assets 38,784 35,285 38,054 Cash and cash equivalents 226,013 179,662 205,867 Total current assets 503,886 426,309 452,208 TOTAL ASSETS 882,432 814,702 832,798 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings -58,671 -159,743 -120,603 Cumulative translation adjustment -587 -715 -747 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 721,426 620,225 659,334 Non-controlling interests 348 356 344 Total equity 721,774 620,581 659,677 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 32,251 76,860 44,413 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 4,153 7,409 4,371 Total non-current liabilities 36,404 84,269 48,784 Current liabilities Trade payables 31,204 20,376 27,882 Current loans and borrowings 17,647 29,381 31,796 Other current liabilities and provisions 75,404 60,094 64,658 Total current liabilities 124,255 109,852 124,336 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 882,432 814,702 832,798

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2021 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Income before taxes 20,505 -12,935 24,968 59,621 -24,002 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 18,131 9,974 12,079 51,801 54,623 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 19,076 18,700 18,718 56,345 56,188 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -850 -852 -848 -2,539 -2,603 Interest income and expenses (net) -139 348 -117 -379 1,980 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) 80 -270 -280 -312 -584 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net) 0 0 0 0 -420 Other non-cash transactions (net) -36 -7,953 -5,393 -1,313 63 Changes in working capital: 15,565 1,148 -12,864 -17,494 12,180 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables 1,439 -2,663 -943 -10,796 3,954 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses 10,743 4,800 -6,055 -811 20,077 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -10,324 5,178 -6,055 -18,848 -5,441 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables 4,446 -7,082 -126 4,845 -15,581 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 9,261 914 316 8,117 9,172 Income taxes (paid)/received -220 -113 -14 -1,967 -833 Cash Flow from operating activities 53,981 -1,926 24,169 91,962 41,969 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets -21,932 -6,756 -14,216 -45,849 -23,849 Proceeds from sale of financial assets 0 0 0 0 1,156 Payments for loan investments to related parties -72 -34 -38 -201 -172 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 42 40 45 166 154 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 47 1,208 285 449 1,526 Interest received 451 436 468 1,390 1,406 Cash Flow used in investing activities -21,464 -5,105 -13,456 -44,046 -19,780

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2021 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2021 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 310 -266 4,479 4,789 8,547 Repayment of loans and borrowings -8,561 -7,781 -4,231 -20,411 -20,718 Payments of lease installments -1,335 -1,390 -1,529 -4,037 -4,201 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 0 0 0 0 696 Interest paid -312 -185 -350 -1,010 -627 Distribution to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 -12 -12 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities -9,898 -9,622 -1,630 -20,681 -16,315 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash -1,715 4,679 217 -7,089 577 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents 22,619 -16,654 9,083 27,235 5,874 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 205,109 191,636 195,810 205,867 173,211 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 226,013 179,662 205,109 226,013 179,662

