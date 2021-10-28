DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Directorate Changes

Directorate Changes

Cathriona Hallahan and Carol Phelan to be appointed to Board of Directors

Robert Dix to step down as non-executive director

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London | 28 October 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces changes to its board.

As previously announced, the board is currently engaged in a planned refreshment of the Board's non-executive membership. This process is being undertaken on a phased basis, in the interests of the Group, in order to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and experience between board members and to ensure continuity in governance.

As part of this process the board is pleased to announce that Ms Cathriona Hallahan will join the board as an independent non-executive director on 1 November 2021 and, in line with the plan, Mr Robert Dix, a non-executive director since February 2014, has informed the board of his intention to retire as a director and will leave the board at the conclusion of the 2022 AGM.

Cathriona Hallahan recently retired as Managing Director, Microsoft Ireland after 35 years with the company, where she was responsible for driving Microsoft's commercial business on the island of Ireland. She represented the company in Ireland on all strategic policy, corporate affairs and communications issues, including overseeing many community, education and innovation programmes. Cathriona sits on several boards, including the UCD Advisory Board, Trinity Business School Advisory Board, and Keelings. She is a member of the International Women's Forum, the Institute of Directors, Institute of Accounting Technicians (IATI), a fellow of ACCA, and a fellow of the IMI. Cathriona is a qualified Executive Coach and is passionate about change management and leadership development.

In addition, the board is pleased to announce that Ms Carol Phelan, who was appointed Group CFO on 1 July 2021, will join the board as an executive director on 1 January 2022.

Carol Phelan joined the Company in 2014 and became Group Chief Financial Officer on 1 July 2021, leading the Group's finance function following Dermot Crowley's appointment as CEO Designate to succeed Pat McCann. She led the development of the financial reporting function through a period of rapid growth and expansion. She also led the refinancing of the Group's debt facilities in 2018 and has been centrally involved in maintaining the Group's financial strength and liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining Dalata Ms Phelan held senior finance positions in Ion Equity and KPMG. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

The Company will announce revised board committees in due course.

John Hennessy, Group Chair commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Cathriona and Carol to the Company's board.

Cathriona has a very successful career behind her in Microsoft. During her years there she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, and she has gained a wealth of experience that will be of significant benefit to Dalata. Her deep knowledge and experience in strategic thinking, communications, technology and finance will be particularly beneficial to the Group.

Carol has been in a leadership role in the Group's finance function for several years. She has played an essential and central part in the important financial initiatives undertaken by the Group, including in negotiations with our banking partners. She will bring a depth of knowledge of our business and financial expertise that will be very valuable to the board.

I am greatly looking forward to working with Cathriona and Carol on the board in the coming years.

Robert Dix has been a member of the board since the Company's IPO in 2014. He has served since then as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, and has also spent time as a member of the Remuneration Committee, the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee and the Nomination Committee. The Group has benefited enormously from his expertise and wisdom in all of these roles. He has been a very valuable member of the board, and I wish to express my gratitude for all of the hard work and support he has given to the Group and the board. I wish him well for the future."

Additional disclosures pursuant to Euronext Dublin listing rule 6.1.66.

Ms Hallahan was a director Dovaly Trading Limited for the twelve months preceding it being placed into creditors' voluntary liquidation in February 2006. The liquidation was finalised in May 2009 following payment of all creditors in full.

There is no other further information to be disclosed under listing rule 6.1.66.

-ENDS-

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,161 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 11 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding over 2,600 bedrooms. The new rooms will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 11,800. For the first six months of 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR39.6 million and a loss after tax of EUR30.4 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Pat McCann, CEO Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO Designate Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance Niamh Carr, Group Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

