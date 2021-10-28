Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C33K ISIN: IT0005450819 Ticker-Symbol: 41R 
Frankfurt
08.10.21
09:16 Uhr
10,950 Euro
+10,950
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRTIME PARTECIPAZIONI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRTIME PARTECIPAZIONI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.10.2021 | 18:31
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A.: Interim Results 2021

DJ Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A.: Interim Results 2021

Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A.: Interim Results 2021 28-Oct-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release Interim Results 2021 - Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. ("Airtime") was incorporated in January 2021, and consolidates the result of the Airtime Group. The IFRS accounts are therefore available for the first time, and compared with the proforma for 2020. - Top line growth was mildly up at EUR 45.93m vs. EUR 40.47m (2021H1 vs. 2020H1 proforma). - Gross profit surged in the first half of 2021 amounts to EUR 3.430m vs. EUR 0.784m (+338%) in the same period a year earlier. - In the first 6 months, Airtime produced an EBITDA of EUR 2.062m vs. EUR 0.449m (+359%) in the first half of 2020, largely up, as previously announced. - Sales and EBITDA are in line with the forecast for the year ending December 31, 2021. Rome, October 28, 2021 The Airtime Board of Directors of October 28, 2021 approved the accounts for the first half of 2021. For Orlando Taddeo, CEO of Airtime, "Airtime has enormous opportunities ahead. Being an innovator in the fintech industry, the Group is well-positioned to continue its growth and attract more partners that are in need of optimizing their payments and sales processes." H1 2021 results 

IFRS (data in thousands of euros)           30 June 2021  30 June 2020  - 
                                          % var. 
 
Revenue                        45,934     40,468     14% 
Gross profit                     3,430     784      338% 
as a % of revenues                  7.5%      1.9% 
Operating exepenses                  (1,368)    (335) 
EBITDA                        2,062     449      359% 
as a % of revenues                  4,5%      1,1% 
Current depreciation and amortisation         (10)      (41) 
Current operating income (expense)          2,053     408      403% 
Other non-current income and expenses         (42)      - 
Operating income (expense)              2,011     408      393% 
Finance income (expense)               (1,132)    (146) 
Tax expenses                     (117)     (111) 
Net income (expense) for the financial period     762      151      404% Airtime Partecipazioni Spa was incorporated on January 2021. The financial information as at June 30, 2021 consists in the consolidated financial datas of Airtime Technologies Ltd (first-tier subsidiary since January 2021) and its subsidiaries. Business overview 2021 has been a year of change and challenge. The most impacting challenge was Covid-19 and during the pandemic Airtime has remained resilient, keeping all the operations running, and connecting all the partners through its platform and technology. H1 2021 revenue amounted to EUR 45.93m (vs. EUR 40.47m in the comparable period, or +14%) and registred a strong growth in the second quarter of the year. The growth can be attributed to a significant increase of interconnections with new carriers that led to an expansion of the network with optimal results in terms of gross margin. EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.062m (vs. EUR 0.449m in the comparable period, or +359%) and is in line with the expectations shown in the Information document dated September 20, 2021. The important growth of the EBITDA is mostly due to the fact that the first half of 2020 was a very particular period conditioned by the general situation that reflected on this indicator. The network handled all traffic volumes without any disruptions, proof of the quality of the infrastructure which is allowing the Group's customers to become more confident in the system and to increase both the frequency and the amount of deposits in Commsettle. The market is taking notice of Airtime's dynamism and more partners are joining the platform for secure payment transactions on customer side and supplier side. Even though the network was carrying more traffic than ever before, Airtime continued to invest in its growth. The development team has improved the platform features to accelerate KYC and interconnections processes. Based on the quality and leadership of his network and platform, Airtime wants to further enhance the experience of being connected, with all the accounts settled in real-time and no risk of payment bottlenecks and delays. The financial report for the 2021 interim financial statements has been made public. It is available on the Company's website at: https://www.airtimepartecipazioni.com/documentation/ Upcoming events Assembly of Shareholders convened for the approval of the Annual financial report (rapport financier annuel) at December 31, 2021. Publication of Annual financial report: April 28, 2022, after market close. Contacts Investor Relator Citigate Dewe Rogerson Antoine Loudenot airtime@citigatedewerogerson.com ABOUT Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. With its unique Airtime Exchange cloud-based platform, Airtime is an advanced market marker in wholesale telecommunications services and liquidity pool, operating an all-in-one B2B voice and sms trading solution with fintech modules enabling direct bank account integration and receivables auctioning. Airtime Exchange offers real-time settlement, as well as post-trade reporting and working capital financing for all the members. Airtime was founded in 2017 by Italian telecommunications and technology entrepreneur Orlando Taddeo. Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Airtime is also present in Ireland and the United States. Airtime is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. (ISIN: IT0005450819) For more information: https://www.airtimepartecipazioni.com/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Financial statement 2021-06 ENG

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. 
       Via di Affogalasino, 105 
       00148 Rome 
       Italy 
E-mail:    mcapovilla@airtimepartecipazioni.com 
Internet:   https://www.airtimepartecipazioni.com/ 
ISIN:     IT0005450819 
EQS News ID: 1244508 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1244508 28-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244508&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

AIRTIME PARTECIPAZIONI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.