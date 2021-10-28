Norsk Titanium AS (Norsk Titanium; Euronext: NTI), a global leader in Directed Energy Deposition (DED) additive manufacturing of aerospace-grade structural titanium components, announces today a significant advancement to their Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) process. The company has successfully deployed and validated the internally developed RPD Builder computer-aided manufacturing tool for the first time, significantly shortening part development timelines.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for Norsk Titanium," said Nicholas Mayer, Norsk Titanium's Vice President of Commercial. "RPD Builder is a significant enabler as we move into more industrial manufacturing and engineering services markets. It will give our customers added flexibility and allow them to explore part design options independent from our manufacturing engineering team."

RPD Builder has been developed over the past three years and incorporates the full knowledge base of Norsk Titanium's process metallurgy and machine controls into a single design toolkit. It enables users to rapidly translate customers' final part geometries into optimized RPD Form designs, and ultimately produces the code needed for any of Norsk Titanium's Merke IV RPD machines to print the part preform regardless of location. Norsk Titanium's manufacturing engineers have already employed the software on multiple part development efforts, reducing development time to as little as two days.

"Our Material Process Product team has evaluated the microstructure of the deposited preforms and validated that the material produced with the RPD Builder is consistent with our proven process," said Odd Terje Lium, Norsk Titanium's Vice President of Engineering. "We were able to validate that the software is capable of producing complex geometries on multiple machines in both our development and production facilities."

Initial application of RPD Builder comes as Norsk Titanium further expands into markets beyond commercial aerospace. The computer-aided manufacturing tool will be deployed under license with customers who desire more insight into part development than Norsk Titanium's current built-to-print finished products.

About Norsk Titanium AS

Norsk Titanium AS was founded in 2007 in Norway and has pioneered the use of its patented additive manufacturing process, Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD). It has been supplying flight qualified structural components since 2017, and today the company operates manufacturing facilities in the State of New York and Norway. The company is distinguished in the aviation industry by its proprietary RPD technology that transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications. Norsk Titanium is a supplier to commercial aerospace Tier-1 manufacturers and is committed to cost-reducing aerostructures and jet engines for the world's premier aerospace companies. RPD is the world's first FAA-approved process for manufacturing 3D-printed, structural titanium, delivering substantial lead-time and cost savings for aerospace, defense and commercial customers.

