28.10.2021 14:55:17 CEST SPENN Technology A/S Company Announcement

As of 4 November 2021, trading of the SPENN Technology A/S share will resume at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Company Announcement No. 65

"We are pleased to be back and open for trading. We have used the suspension period wisely, reaching an understanding with Zanamaca for how to onboard 6 million Zanamaca members to SPENN, and acquiring Kazang Zambia which propels growth in this market," says Jens Glaso, CEO of SPENN Technology A/S.

On 8 June 2021, Nasdaq suspended trading of the SPENN Technology A/S share. Nasdaq assessed that the contemplated transaction between SPENN Technology A/S and Blockbonds AS, and information about the business activities and the organization of the future SPENN Technology A/S, should be further described and disclosed to the market.

"We have worked closely with Nasdaq in a positive and constructive process which is now finalized," says Glaso.

On 23 February 2021, SPENN Technology A/S (previously named NPinvestor) entered into an agreement to acquire Blockbonds AS, a leading Norwegian fintech and blockchain company operating in Africa and Asia within digital banking and payment services.

The capital increase was completed and filed with the Danish Business Authority on expiration of the subscription period on 30 June 2021 and pending Nasdaq's approval of the change of identity, and the approval of the new shares for trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

After the capital increase SPENN Technology A/S is the majority owner of Blockbonds AS and holds 98.44 per cent of Blockbonds AS' share capital.

Today, the change of identity of SPENN Technology A/S and the new shares issued in connection with the transaction has been approved for listing and trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company Description containing further information on SPENN Technology A/S is available on investor.spenn.com and also via a link at the bottom of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information.

About SPENN Technology A/S

In a world where 1.7 billion people are still unbanked, SPENN Technology has democratized access to financial markets by bridging the crypto sphere with traditional finance. By utilizing blockchain technology Blockbonds has created a robust real-time payment system in which everyone can manage their savings, payments, investments and loans in an honest, transparent and secure way through the SPENN App platform. Although SPENN Technology A/S is a purpose-driven company with our vision to empower people, we are also a commercial player that always strives to develop new services for our customers.

The SPENN app is an innovative and unique digital banking platform for the unbanked as well as the banked to be able to send and receive money completely cost-free, in markets where the cost of financial services is the highest in the world. SPENN is disrupting the existing mobile payment distribution channels. SPENN has recently launched new integrated services in the platform and expects to launch more crypto services going forward.

SPENN is a technology provider to banks and governments based on a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution and has grown to become a key partner for their bank partners to drive deposits and to stay in front of innovation. SPENN is helping governments regulate the unregulated utilizing new technology and visionary ideas which have ultimately solved the biggest issue within financial inclusion.

SPENN Technology A/S is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Ticker code: SPENN

