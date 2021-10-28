Arricano Real Estate Plc: Refinancing of Loan Facility

DJ Refinancing of Loan Facility

28 October 2021

Arricano Real Estate Plc

(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")

Refinancing of Loan Facility

Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, is pleased to announce that, today, JSC Livoberezhzhiainvest, a subsidiary of Arricano, entered into a loan agreement with JSC Alfa-Bank for a 5 year term loan in an amount of USUSD18 million.

The proceeds of the loan, the commercial terms of which are broadly in line with those of the Arricano's existing loans, will be utilised mainly to repay USUSD11.2 million of an existing loan with Taskombank JSC and JSC "Universal Bank" as well as to finance construction of Arricano's new shopping mall Lukianivka, which is located in Kyiv.

Commenting on the loan, Ganna Chubotina, CEO, said:

"The management of Arricano is very pleased to have secured further financing for this very promising development in the Shevchenkivs'kyi district of Kyiv. We are pleased to be partnering with Alfa-Bank which is one of the leading financial institutions in Ukraine."

