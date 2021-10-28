Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
WKN: A1W5D2 ISIN: CY0102941610  
28.10.2021 | 19:31
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Refinancing of Loan Facility

DJ Refinancing of Loan Facility

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Refinancing of Loan Facility 28-Oct-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

28 October 2021

Arricano Real Estate Plc

(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")

Refinancing of Loan Facility

Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, is pleased to announce that, today, JSC Livoberezhzhiainvest, a subsidiary of Arricano, entered into a loan agreement with JSC Alfa-Bank for a 5 year term loan in an amount of USUSD18 million.

The proceeds of the loan, the commercial terms of which are broadly in line with those of the Arricano's existing loans, will be utilised mainly to repay USUSD11.2 million of an existing loan with Taskombank JSC and JSC "Universal Bank" as well as to finance construction of Arricano's new shopping mall Lukianivka, which is located in Kyiv.

Commenting on the loan, Ganna Chubotina, CEO, said:

"The management of Arricano is very pleased to have secured further financing for this very promising development in the Shevchenkivs'kyi district of Kyiv. We are pleased to be partnering with Alfa-Bank which is one of the leading financial institutions in Ukraine."

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535

Ganna Chubotina

Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding

Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      CY0102941610 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      ARO 
LEI Code:    213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  125509 
EQS News ID:  1244588 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244588&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
