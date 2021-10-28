Performance Above Expectations, Due to Structural Measures as Well as Favourable Conjunctural Business Environment

Record Corporate EBITDA Margin at 27.4 %

Raised Ambitions For 2021

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

Q3 2021 AND FIRST 9M 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue over the first 9 months 2021: up +20% 1 to €1,625m, with a rebound of +45% 1 in Q3 2021 driven by a solid performance in Leisure, low-cost segment in particular, with high RPD 2

to €1,625m, with a rebound of +45% in Q3 2021 driven by a solid performance in Leisure, low-cost segment in particular, with high RPD Q3 2021 revenue at €782.6m: close to Q3 2019 level, reducing the gap month by month

Strong rebound in Corporate EBITDA 3 to €215m in Q3 2021 with record margin of 27.4% (21.9% 1 in Q3 2019)

to €215m in Q3 2021 with record margin of 27.4% (21.9% in Q3 2019) Reduction in Corporate net debt at end September vs June 2021: €211m vs €266m respectively, thanks to high Corporate Operating FCF conversion (40%) and seasonality effect. Reduced Corp. liquidity to €372m from €447m

Successful fleet debt refinancing for a total of €2.2bn with sustainability-linked bond issuance SARF re-engineering

OUTLOOK FOR 2021 AND MID-TERM TRAJECTORY

The Group is raising its ambitions for FY2021 earnings compared to previous communication thanks to higher-then-expected Q3 2021 performance, with a particularly strong month in September and an anticipated continued robust business trend through year-end, and assuming no additional lockdown: Corporate EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 above €150m versus "above €110m" (compared to -€276m in 2020 and €278m in 2019 4 Corporate net debt expected in the range of €250-300m versus €300-350m



The Group is confident in the long-term prospects of the business, relying on structural gains from Reboot and ongoing Connect transformation roadmap, but expects some significant mid-term headwinds in 2022: While pricing momentum is expected to remain positive, volumes will be constrained by continuing market fleet shortage In the context of this shortage, higher fleet cost per unit is expected as well as higher cash consumption as the Group searches for alternative sources of vehicles Significant levels of inflation are also being seen across some other cost lines



UPDATE ON THE TENDER OFFER

Pending the review by the French stock market authority (AMF), expected opening of the proposed tender offer (projet d'offre publique d'acquisition) filed on September 20, 2021 by the consortium led by Volkswagen5 for the Company's shares in the course of Q4 2021 and completion of the offer (subject to certain antitrust clearances) in the course of Q1 20226

Caroline Parot, CEO of Europcar Mobility Group, declared:

"Despite a slow start of the year due to COVID, the Group has achieved great performance, starting from May and over the 3 last months, which leads us to upgrade our ambitions for the full year in terms of Corporate EBITDA.

We owe this performance, among other things, to our employees, who have once again demonstrated their resilience and commitment and for which I would like to thank them.

We also benefited from both structural and conjunctural factors. Structurally, we have enjoyed the benefits of our cost adaptation programme "Reboot", as well as the positive impact of our financial restructuring. Conjuncturally, we smartly leveraged the combined effects of a "post-lockdown" appetite for travel and a scarcity of supply due to the semiconductor shortage, which increased our pricing power. All of these factors have placed our Group in the best possible conditions to take full advantage of the recovery in the Travel Leisure market.

In 2022, in a context of the lasting semiconductor crisis that makes vehicle sourcing more cash-intensive, we expect a continuing tension between supply and demand in the leisure market, that we will play with an overall focus on profitability versus volumes, while taking advantage of the gradual recovery in international traffic.

As we move forward in our "Connect" transformation, we are confident in our recovery plan positioning the Group as a strong leader in sustainable mobility solutions."

Europcar Mobility Group invites you to its Q3 2021 Results Conference Call on:

Thursday, October 28th, at 6:00pm CET

Dial-in Access telephone numbers:

France: +33 (0)1 76 77 25 07

Germany: +49 (0)89 2030 35526

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9434

USA: +1 929-477-0324

Confirmation Code: 7299797

Webcast live:

You can watch the presentation on the following link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1500545&tp_key=b7e08fca6c

Slides related to third quarter 2021 results are available on the Group's website, in the "Financial documentation" section:

https://investors.europcar-group.com/results-center

KEY FINANCIALS OVER THE FIRST 9 MONTHS 2021

Q3 2021 financial results

All data in €m, except if mentioned Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change at constant

perimeter and currency Number of rental days (million) 19.3 16.4 18.2% Average Fleet (thousand) 268.1 248.7 7.8% Financial Utilization rate 78.5% 71.6% Total revenues 782.6 537.2 45.1% Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (IFRS 16) 214.7 54.4 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin 27.4% 10.1% Operating Income 183.0 18.8 Income before taxes 148.4 (30.5) Net profit/loss 141.5 (9.7) Corporate Free Cash Flow 86.2 (46.7) Corporate Net Debt at end of the period 211.2 1,322.1

NB: Average fleet and utilization rate include Urban Mobility. Historical data have been adjusted accordingly

9M 2021 financial results

All data in €m, except if mentioned 9M 2021 9M 2020 % Change at constant

perimeter and currency Number of rental days (million) 45.3 43.4 4.5% Average Fleet (thousand) 222.1 266.5 -16.7% Financial Utilization rate 74.9% 59.4% Total revenues 1,625 1,352 20.1% Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (IFRS 16) 190 (154) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin 11.7% Operating Income 93.0 (248.4) Income before taxes 16.8 (393.9) Net profit/loss 18.7 (295.9) Corporate Free Cash Flow 2.4 (342.3) Corporate Net Debt at end of the period 211.2 1,322.1

NB: Average fleet and utilization rate include Urban Mobility. Historical data have been adjusted accordingly

No change in perimeter between 9M 2021 and 9M 2020. As a reminder, the last two acquisitions were Fox Rent A Car in the US consolidated in November 2019 and franchisees in Norway and Finland in July 2019.

PROFIT LOSS

Management Account presentation: accounts are presented under IFRS 16, unless explicitly mentioned

Revenue and Profit Loss are analyzed through the evolution at constant perimeter and exchange rates. Reported changes are in Appendix.

All data in €m Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change at constant

perimeter and currency Q3 2019 Total revenue 782.6 537.2 45.1% 1,069.4 Average fleet size ('000) 268.1 248.7 7.8% 418.8 Rental days volume (in Million) 19.3 16.4 18.2% 30.6 Utilization rate 78.5% 71.6% 79.6% Fleet holding costs (148.4) (150.4) 2.2% (253.1) Variable costs (241.2) (175.5) -36.7% (346.9) Sales and marketing expenses (4.8) (1.9) -146.7% (7.3) Fleet financing costs (31.2) (25.7) -20.9% (37.5) Direct variable costs (425.6) (353.6) -19.6% (644.8) Margin after Direct costs 357.0 183.6 94.4% 424.6 In of revenue 45.6% 34.2% 39.7% Network (73.2) (69.2) -5.3% (114.0) HQ Costs (69.1) (59.9) -13.8% (76.0) Fixed semi-fixed costs (142.3) (129.2) -9.3% (190.0) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (IFRS 16) 214.7 54.4 234.6 In of revenue 27.4% 10.1% 21.9% IFRS 16 impact on premises and parking (18.5) (18.2) (24.3) IFRS 16 impact on the fleet and financing costs variable costs (2.4) (10.0) (5.5) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA excl. IFRS-16 193.8 26.2 204.9 Depreciation excluding vehicle fleet: (34.2) (42.4) 19.8% (40.2) Non-recurring income and expense (20.2) (9.6) (16.0) Other financing income and expense not related to the fleet (12.0) (32.8) 63.6% (22.9) Net financial restructuring costs Profit/loss before tax 148.4 (30.5) 155.5 Income tax (6.9) 20.7 (42.9) Share of profit/(loss) of associates 0.1 Net profit/(loss) excl. IFRS 16 143.2 (8.4) 117.3 Net profit/(loss) incl. IFRS 16 141.5 (9.7) 112.7

All data in €m 9M 2021 9M 2020 % Change at constant

perimeter and currency 9M 2019 Total revenue 1,624.5 1,352.0 20.1% 2,510.1 Average fleet size ('000) 222.1 266.5 -16.7% 356.2 Rental days volume (in Million) 45.3 43.4 4.5% 74.3 Utilization rate 74.9% 59.4% 76.6% Fleet holding costs (386.6) (484.0) 20.2% (633.1) Variable costs (550.7) (497.9) -10.7% (840.8) Sales and marketing expenses (11.4) (12.3) 6.8% (28.3) Fleet financing costs (77.7) (83.8) 6.9% (104.1) Direct variable costs (1,026.5) (1,078.0) 4.7% (1,606.3) Margin after Direct costs 598.0 274.0 117.7% 903.8 In of revenue 36.8% 20.3% 36.0% Network (198.5) (222.1) 10.2% (332.0) HQ Costs (209.6) (206.1) -1.4% (262.1) Fixed semi-fixed costs (408.1) (428.2) 4.6% (594.0) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (IFRS 16) 189.9 (154.2) 309.8 In of revenue 11.7% 12.3% IFRS 16 impact on premises and parking (55.2) (58.0) (61.0) IFRS 16 impact on the fleet and financing costs variable costs (8.6) (23.0) (19.1) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA excl. IFRS-16 126.1 (235.2) 229.7 Depreciation excluding vehicle fleet: (102.5) (119.5) 14.6% (115.3) Non-recurring income and expense (38.6) (30.0) (42.0) Other financing income and expense not related to the fleet (54.2) (90.1) 39.6% (99.5) Net financial restructuring costs 22.3 of w/h non-recurring impact (13.6) of w/h financial result impact (IFRIC 19 Transaction costs) 35.9 Profit/loss before tax 16.8 (393.9) 53.0 Income tax 1.9 98.0 (20.5) Share of profit/(loss) of associates Net profit/(loss) excl. IFRS 16 23.5 (291.7) 43.6 Net profit/(loss) incl. IFRS 16 18.7 (295.9) 32.4

Constant perimeter includes Fox consolidated in November 2019 franchisees in Finland and Norway in July 2019.

Variable costs: Revenue related costs, rental related costs, fleet operating costs and others

Average fleet and utilization rate include Urban Mobility. Historical data have been adjusted accordingly.

From revenue to MADC over the first 9M 2021

As explained in previous statements and reflected in the revenue table below, the Group's organization is now structured around 3 Service Lines as to respond to specific mobility use cases and design the appropriate offers and associated customer journey.

Leisure customers: expectations on price competitiveness and speed to serve. Main use cases: Travel Leisure

expectations on price competitiveness and speed to serve. Main use cases: Travel Leisure Professional customers: planned and contracted operations with flexibility on solutions, quality of service as a must and a strong network. Main use cases: vehicles replacement, business travel, fleet services, local mobility for businesses

planned and contracted operations with flexibility on solutions, quality of service as a must and a strong network. Main use cases: vehicles replacement, business travel, fleet services, local mobility for businesses Proximity customers: looking for higher accessibility of the service. Main use cases: vehicle substitute for long term and on-demand solutions like carsharing.

Strong recovery in revenue in Q3 2021

On a proforma basis (i.e. at constant perimeter and exchange rates), Group's revenue rose by +20.1% to €1,625m over the first 9M 2021 versus the same period of last year, well driven by a solid growth in the Low Cost, particularly in the US, with a strong rebound of +45.1% to €782.6m in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020.

Third quarter recovered on travel restrictions ease, high level of domestic demand faced to a limited supply due to the semiconductors shortage impact on OEMs' manufacturing capacities. In a context of a strong customers' appetitive for vacation in domestic markets, Southern Europe in particular, the Group recorded favourable pricing which was well supported by an optimized yielding strategy.

Compared to Q3 2019, the Group reduced the gap month by month: -27% in Q3 2021 resulting from a -34% decline in July, -26% in August and -18% in September. This good performance was primarily driven by prices on a more favourable business mix across the quarter.

€m Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change at constant

currency 9M 2021 9M 2020 % Change at constant

currency Proximity 107.5 85.9 24.4% 202.9 198.8 1.4% Professional 209.1 167.3 23.5% 495.3 464.8 5.8% Leisure 346.9 185.7 87.6% 601.1 408.6 49.0% CARS 663.5 439.0 50.6% 1,299.3 1,072.3 21.2% Proximity 23.7 18.3 29.0% 59.6 46.6 27.6% Professional 67.7 61.5 9.1% 204.2 178.3 14.0% VANS TRUCKS 91.4 79.9 13.7% 263.8 224.9 16.8% Rental Revenues (incl. Mobility) 754.9 518.8 44.9% 1,563.1 1,297.2 20.4% Other income (incl. franchisee) 27.7 18.4 50.3% 61.4 54.7 12.6% Total Revenues 782.6 537.2 45.1% 1,624.5 1,352.0 20.1%

CARS: revenue increased significantly by +51% to €663.5m in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020, driven by prices increases due to the fleet scarcity as a result of the shortage of semiconductors, excess demand over supply and to a lower extent volumes. The US and Southern Europe performed extremely well.

Among the three Service Lines, Leisure recorded the strongest growth (+88%) despite no recovery in international traffic.

The analysis below details the performance of CARS by Service Line:

Leisure Service Line, which mainly relates to activity in airports and railways, benefited from the strong rebound in the Low-Cost segment driven by Goldcar in Spain and Fox-Rent-A-Car in the US.

which mainly relates to activity in airports and railways, benefited from the strong rebound in the Low-Cost segment driven by Goldcar in Spain and Fox-Rent-A-Car in the US. Professional Service Line : kept benefiting from long-term solutions (LTS) which are bringing agility and flexibility to businesses. Those solutions are particularly well adapted to the clients' demand.

: kept benefiting from long-term solutions (LTS) which are bringing agility and flexibility to businesses. Those solutions are particularly well adapted to the clients' demand. Proximity Service Line:local mobility on-demand as well as car substitute performed well in Q3 2021, validating the shift of urban customers towards alternatives to vehicle ownership with a high proportion of repeat business.

VANS TRUCKS: with revenue of €91m in Q3 2021, up +13.7% compared to the same period of last year, the BU is close to its 2019 levels, primarily driven by solid volume growth, Spain and the UK in particular and on-demand local mobility. Supersites also remained positively oriented, which perfectly fit with Corporate clients' demand and the success from long-term solutions (LTS).

MADC (Margin after Direct Costs): outstanding fleet management

In Q3 2021, the Group managed remarkably its fleet to address growing demand during the Summer season by deploying alternative solutions while constrained by fleet scarcity at OEMs using longer holding period and second-hand market vehicles. This translated into a +28% increase in the average fleet to 268k vehicles in Q3 2021 versus Q2 2021. Utilization rate also improved tremendously to 78.5%, the highest rate since Q4 2019, but slightly below Q3 2019 (79.6%) due to partial lockdowns in Australia.

The Group kept controlling tightly its direct and variable costs, by limiting the increase of its "direct and variable costs" by +19.6% to €426m over the quarter versus Q3 2020, whilst revenue was up +45%. This good performance has been spurred by fleet holding costs which increased by a limited +2.2% to €148m compared to the same period last year, while average fleet rose by +7.8% to 268k vehicles. The Group managed with great agility its fleet and benefited from favourable conditions for the resale of second-hand vehicles.

As a result, MADC almost doubled to €357m in Q3 2021 versus Q3 2020 (2.2x over the first 9M 2021) with a record high 45.6% margin.

Compared to Q3 2019, direct variable costs were down -34% on revenue down 27%.

2. From MADC to Adj. Corporate EBITDA: record Corporate EBITDA margin in Q3 2021

In Q3 2021, the Group continued to optimize its network and HQs costs but without benefiting any longer from furlough measures: fixed and semi-fixed costs rose by +9% to €142m in Q3 2021 from €129m in Q3 2020, a limited increase compared to the +45% revenue growth recorded during that period.

In Q3 2021 the Group removed -25% of those semi-fixed and fixed costs, in line with revenue decline compared with the pre-pandemic period in Q3 2019. This illustrates the positive impact of all adaptation measures taken by the Group to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

This led the Group to record a 3.9x increase in Corporate EBITDA to €214.7m in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020, translating into record margin of 27.4% (vs 10.1% in Q3 2020 and 21.9% in Q3 2019). All in all, the Group recorded a limited 7% fall-through in Corporate EBITDA versus Q3 2019, despite the €287m drop in revenue.

3. From Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to Group net income

Depreciation expenses: down on the reduced Network stations

Financial income and expenses not related to the fleet: down -40% to -€54.2m over the first 9M 2021versus €90.1m at the same period last year, mainly coming from the removal of Corporate bonds, as part of the financial restructuring, and partially offset by new interest on state guaranteed loans and increased costs of the facilities (TLB and RCF) put in place post-restructuring.

Non-recurring expenses amounted to -€38.6m over the first 9M 2021 (-€30.0m at the same period last year) with -€20.2m in Q3 2021 (-€9.6m in Q3 2020). They reflected adaptation (i) measures in HQs and Network which have been implemented in the Reboot plan to deliver a fast payback in adapting the cost base to the new size of the company; and (ii) in Q3 2021 part of the fees related to the contemplated offer and other one-off items.

Net financial restructuring costs: +€22.3m in 9M 2021, recorded in Q1 2021, split into -€13.6m of restructuring fees (accounted in the P&L) and +€35.9m non-cash income (including +€48m booked under IFRIC 19 accounting standards, coming from the difference between the book value of the debt converted into equity instruments and the fair value of these instruments at the transaction date; and -€12m of previous transaction cost write-off).

Tax: -€6.9m in Q3 2021 versus +€20.7m in Q3 2020, reflecting a cautious approach with lower activation of tax losses carry-forward compared to the same period last year.

Net income: the Group posted positive earnings of €141.5m in Q3 2021 compared to -€9.7m in the same period last year.

CORPORATE FREE CASH FLOW, CORPORATE NET DEBT FLEET DEBT

High Corporate Operating Cash Flow conversion

The Group improved significantly its Corporate Operating cash flow in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020 thanks to positive Corporate EBITDA and tight control of cash expenses: non-recurring and leases expenses decreased while capex was up due to progressive ramp-up in IT capex and lower change in WC due to low pre-payment in Q2 2021.

Corporate Operating cash flow came in positive territory at +€86m in Q3 2021 after -€84m in H1 2021, leading to a high Operating free cash flow conversion of 40%.

All data in €m Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9M 2021 9M 2020 9M 2019 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA 214.7 54.4 247.4 189.9 (154.2) 329.2 Lease liability repayment (IFRS 16 Impact) (20.9) (28.2) (29.7) (63.9) (81.0) (80.1) Non-recurring expenses (6.5) (9.6) (11.6) (24.8) (30.9) (37.2) Non-fleet capex (14.1) (8.4) (19.1) (40.6) (33.2) (58.1) Change in NFWC and Provisions (81.6) (41.0) (100.3) (40.5) (32.8) (14.3) Income tax paid (5.3) (13.9) (17.9) (17.7) (10.2) (27.3) Corporate operating free cash flow 86.2 (46.7) 68.8 2.4 (342.3) 112.2

Decreased Corporate Net debt7 at September 30th, 2021 versus June 30th, 2021

Corporate net debt decreased to €211m as at September 30th, 2021 from €266m at June 30th, 2021, primarily driven by the performance at Corporate EBITDA but also due to seasonality effect and high proportion of Leisure customers. Corporate liquidity reduced to €372m as at 30 Sept 2021 from €447m as at 30 June 2021 reflecting cash used for fleet financing. As at September 30, 2021, the Group has drawn €80m of the €225m fleet financing.

Successful refinancing fleet debt with sustainability-linked targets

Europcar Mobility Group successfully refinanced part of its fleet debt in Q3 2021 for a total of €2.2bn by proactively managing its debt profile: SARF refinancing for €1.7bn with a maturity at July 2024 and Senior Notes refinancing for €500m with a 3.0% coupon, maturing in Nov. 2026. The gross proceeds from the Notes Offering, together with cash-on-hand, has been used for early redemption in full of the 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 issued by EC Finance plc (the "2022 Notes").

The Group is the first player to finance with sustainability-linked targets in the car rental sector. Europcar Mobility Group has established robust and ambitious sustainability performance targets, namely:

Reducing carbon emissions for its car and van fleet to reach an average of 93 g CO2/km and 144 g CO2/km respectively by the end of 2024

Its target to have green vehicles (less than 50 g CO2/km) account for 20% of its car and van fleet by the end of 2024.

Those two goals that constitute the sustainability performance targets applicable to the Sustainability-Linked Notes, will be tested for the first time in 2024. For the SARF, the Group has selected as green vehicles target as a percentage of the total Group's fleet (20% of its car and van fleet by the end of 2024), which will be tested on an annual basis from 2022.

FULL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK: RAISED AMBITIONS

The Group is raising its ambitions for Corporate EBITDA and Corporate net debt for the FY 2021 thanks to higher-than expected Q3 2021 performance, with a particularly strong month in September and an anticipated continued robust business trend through year-end, and assuming no additional lockdown:

The Group re-iterates its ambition to deliver significant revenue growth for the FY 2021 based on:

Continued robust pricing in a context of an acceleration in fleet shortage Continuation of the good trend in Leisure and domestic demand Objective for Corporate EBITDA pre-IFRS 16: above €150m versus above €110m communicated on September 20 th , 2021 at the occasion of the Group's trading update (compared to -€276m in 2020 and €278m in 2019 8

Objective for Corporate net debt in the range of €250-300m versus €300-350m previously communicated

MID-TERM TRAJECTORY

The Group is confident in the long-term prospects of the business, relying on structural gains from Reboot and ongoing Connect transformation roadmap but expects some significant mid-term headwinds in 2022:

Revenue profile: profitability over volumes While pricing momentum is expected to remain positive, volumes will be constrained by continuing market fleet shortage Strong focus on profitability vs volumes, with continued optimized and yielding pricing strategies Gradual recovery in international traffic

Fleet: alternative fleet model and higher costs than initially anticipated Acquisition costs likely to increase substantially, due to the impact of semiconductors shortage on OEMs manufacturing capacities For the exact same reason, balance between share of buy-back and at risk likely to evolve

Costs cash: expected significant increase of the cost base Non-fleet costs: expected increases (e.g. wages and progressive re-staffing where necessary) Constrained Corporate Cash: fleet sourcing more cash-intensive vs 2021

Transformation: well on track Sustained efforts and increased investments, to enable accelerated Connect implementation and Group's transformation into a mobility platform, with notably, a focus on digitization of Operations Customer experience, as well as on subscription solutions



UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED TENDER OFFER FOR THE COMPANY'S SHARES

As a reminder, Green Mobility Holding SA, controlled by the consortium led by Volkswagen, filed on September 20, 2021 a proposed cash tender offer (projet d'offre publique d'achat) at a price of €0.50 per share, plus a potential earn-out of €0.01 per share if the 90% squeeze-out threshold is reached at the end of the offer. Main shareholders (Anchorage, CarVal, Attestor, Centerbridge, Diameter, Monarch and Marathon) have already committed into firm undertakings to tender their shares to the offer, representing c. 68% of the share capital.

On September 17, 2021, the Company's board of directors, in its reasoned opinion on the offer, unanimously determined that the offer is in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders and recommended that the Company's shareholders tender their shares to the offer9

The proposed tender offer is currently being reviewed by the AMF. Assuming a clearance decision from the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) relating to the Offer over the course of November 2021, the tender offer is expected to be opened in the course of Q4 2021 and completed (subject to certain antitrust clearances) in the course of Q1 2022.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group's purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more with a fleet that is already "C02 light" and equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come.

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines Professional, Leisure and Proximity which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group's 4 major brands are: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations about future events. Such forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations and services and product development, as well as statements, regarding performance or events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "may", "would", "should" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Europcar Mobility Group and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their business, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments in respect of contingent liabilities, changes in economic conditions globally or in Europcar Mobility Group's principal markets, competitive conditions in the market and regulatory factors. Those events are uncertain; their outcome may differ from current expectations which may in turn materially affect expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, Europcar Mobility Group does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. The results and the Group's performance may also be affected by various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, risks identified in the "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Document registered by the Autorité des marchés financiers and also available on the Group's website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

Regulated information related to this press release is available on the website:

https://investors.europcar-group.com/results-center

www.europcar-mobility-group.com

1 Proforma basis: at constant exchange rate and perimeter

2 RPD (revenue per transaction day): corresponds to rental revenue for the period divided by the number of rental days for the period

3 Post-IFRS 16

4 2019 PF (pro-forma) Corp. EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 of €0.26bn refers to full year inclusion in 2019 of Fox Rent-a-Car and Finland and Norway franchisees

5 Through Green Mobility Holding SA, a special-purpose company controlled by the consortium led by Volkswagen Group, and also composed of Attestor Capital LLP and Pon Holdings BV

6 The draft offer document of Green Mobility Holding as well as the Company's draft response document to the Offer, containing in particular the reasoned opinion of the board of directors and the report of the independent expert, have been the subject of specific press releases and are available on the AMF's website (https://www.amf-france.org/) and on the websites of the Volkswagen Group and of the Company (https://investors.europcargroup.com/tender-offer), respectively

7 Excluding liabilities related to leases

8 2019 PF (pro-forma) Corp. EBITDA of €0.26bn refers to full year inclusion in 2019 of Fox Rent-a-Car and Finland and Norway franchisees

9 The draft offer document of Green Mobility Holding as well as the Company's draft response document to the Offer, containing in particular the reasoned opinion of the board of directors and the report of the independent expert, have been the subject of specific press releases and are available on the AMF's website (https://www.amf-france.org/) and on the websites of the Volkswagen Group and of the Company (https://investors.europcargroup.com/tender-offer), respectively.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006032/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen caroline.cohen@europcar.com



Press Relations

Valérie Sauteret valerie.sauteret@europcar.com

Vincent Vevaud vincent.vevaud@europcar.com