New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Bitrise Coin has been breaking all crypto records since its launch a month ago. Bitrise Coin has reached an impressive milestone of 19k holders and a more than $30 million market cap. The astounding growth rate of the currency indicates that it will be the next big altcoin that will revolutionize the crypto industry.





Bitrise

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/101186_7cd4212e843818d3_001full.jpg.

What is BitRise?

Bitrise is a hyper-deflationary payment network token that offers incredible DeFi tokenomics. The token rewards investors for holding tokens in BNB while also incorporating the Buyback approach to reduce tokens in circulation.

It charges a 12% tax on every transaction. Every 5% from this transaction fee is spent on Buyback. It is stored in the Buyback contract, which automatically buys tokens from the liquidity pool.

It is important to note that Bitrise is the first cryptocurrency ever to include automatic Buyback with the real use case of payment systems. This means no individual can manipulate the volume of tokens in circulation.

4% of the tax collected is distributed to all token holders in the form of BNB as a reward and automatically sent into investors' wallets every 60 minutes. Therefore, Bitrise token rewards guarantee a steady passive income that is generated every hour. The remaining 3% is spent on marketing the token.

In addition to the innovative DeFi tokenomics, the Bitrise team is offering astounding products that are increasing token utility. Take a look at Bitrise Audit, which provides free audits to blockchains and smart contract projects. It was launched in August 2021.

The BitRise Payment system is another upcoming product that's growing the token value. The payment system uses BitRise dApp Wallet, which is already developed and has a Beta 2 version available. The dApp wallet enables P2P service, where two individuals can transact local currency directly with each other on a faster and secure ecosystem, at zero free.

BitRise Token is not limited to buying, selling, and holding but also has a real use case of payment system utility globally and P2P lending. The team is also developing Bitrise Exchange, a centralized platform that charges lower transaction fees and offers incredibly high throughput. Check out the token roadmap and whitepaper to see other reasons why it is one of the most sought-after tokens today. Being backed by a team of experienced blockchain specialists and entrepreneurs, it will not be an exaggeration to say that the Bitrise platform can dominate the crypto market shortly and become the next Shiba Inu.

Media Details

Company: Gert Sanem

Email: contact@bitrisetoken.com

Website: https://bitrisetoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bitrisetoken

PR - Cryptoshib.com

Email - info@cryptoshib.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101186