Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) today released its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights

Mortgage portfolio of $765.7 million, 2.7% increase from December 31, 2020





High quality mortgage portfolio



87.8% of portfolio in first mortgages



96.0% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value



average loan-to-value is 60.9%





Quarterly net income of $10.6 million, up 11.4% from the third quarter of the prior year





Quarterly basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.25

"We are very pleased with our Q3 and year to date results, and we are on track for a very successful year. We had one of our strongest quarters ever for loan originations at $118.6 million, with Ontario contributing 62% of funded loans and BC contributing 38%. The BC portfolio has grown significantly from $164 million at the beginning of the year, to $245 million today. The Ontario team has also been very productive, but there has been much more loan turnover in that province. Overall, the Atrium portfolio grew to a record $766 million by the end of the quarter. While we expect a higher level of repayments in Q4, we do have a solid pipeline of new loans. The mortgage portfolio remains defensively positioned with a modest average loan to value of 60.9%, and 96% of the portfolio being conventional mortgages (less than 75% loan to value)," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Conference call

Results of operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Atrium reported assets of $774.4 million, up from $755.3 million at the end of 2020. Revenues were $15.9 million, an increase of 4.0% from the third quarter of the prior year. Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $10.6 million, an increase of 11.4% from the third quarter of the prior year. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at September 30, 2021 totaled $10.4 million, or 1.36% of the mortgage portfolio.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenues were $48.5 million, down slightly from $48.6 million for nine months of the prior year. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $31.1 million, up from net income of $29.2 million from the prior year period.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.25 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $0.22 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the comparable period. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.73 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $0.69 basic and diluted earnings per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Mortgages receivable as at September 30, 2021 were $758.0 million, an increase of 2.6% from December 31, 2020. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, $304.8 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $287.7 million was repaid. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at September 30, 2021 was 8.42%, compared to 8.65% at December 31, 2020 and 8.53% at September 30, 2020.

Interest collections for the period remain in line with historical collection rates.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 15,870 $ 15,254 $ 48,468 $ 48,552 Mortgage servicing and management fees (1,792 ) (1,655 ) (5,463 ) (5,132 ) Other expenses (283 ) (341 ) (1,133 ) (1,025 ) Provision for mortgage losses (400 ) (850 ) (1,269 ) (2,850 ) Income before financing costs 13,395 12,408 40,603 39,545 Financing costs (2,840 ) (2,932 ) (9,549 ) (10,384 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 10,555 $ 9,476 $ 31,054 $ 29,161 Basic earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 Dividends declared $ 9,601 $ 9,539 $ 28,726 $ 28,579 Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 758,007 $ 694,511 $ 758,007 $ 694,511 Total assets, end of period $ 774,353 $ 710,826 $ 774,353 $ 710,826 Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 469,372 $ 463,133 $ 469,372 $ 463,133

Analysis of mortgage portfolio

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Outstanding % of Outstanding % of Property Type Number amount Portfolio Number amount Portfolio (outstanding amounts in 000s) Mid-rise residential 31 $ 251,201 32.8% 25 $ 199,525 26.8% High-rise residential 14 207,396 27.1% 16 170,074 22.8% Low-rise residential 14 103,355 13.5% 21 174,362 23.4% House and apartment 88 62,118 8.1% 63 45,522 6.1% Condominium corporation 13 1,858 0.2% 13 2,165 0.3% Residential portfolio 160 625,928 81.7% 138 591,648 79.4% Commercial 19 139,761 18.3% 20 153,666 20.6% Mortgage portfolio 179 $ 765,689 100.0% 158 $ 745,314 100.0%

September 30, 2021 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 113 $ 481,406 62.9% 62.9% 8.55% Non-GTA Ontario 42 32,024 4.2% 66.5% 7.71% British Columbia 22 245,359 32.0% 55.5% 8.23% Alberta 2 6,900 0.9% 94.2% 8.90% 179 $ 765,689 100.0% 60.9% 8.42%

December 31, 2020 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 119 $ 548,447 73.6% 63.2% 8.68% Non-GTA Ontario 21 21,706 2.9% 64.7% 8.32% British Columbia 16 163,685 22.0% 51.0% 8.57% Alberta 2 11,476 1.5% 96.5% 8.94% 158 $ 745,314 100.0% 61.0% 8.65%

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

