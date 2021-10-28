Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced today its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2021.



HIGHLIGHTS

Our results in 3Q20 were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related changes in consumer mobility and behavior across markets. As we look at our 3Q21 results, the comparison base of 3Q20 is only a partial benchmark. Therefore, to facilitate the reader's assessment of our business units' performance in 3Q21, we provide the following table that includes variations versus 3Q19 as well.



FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2021 Information includes figures in millions of Ps. and variations as change vs. respective period Revenues

Gross Profit

Income

from Operations

Same-Store Sales 3Q21 % var vs. 3Q20 % var vs. 3Q19 3Q21 % var vs. 3Q20 % var vs. 3Q19 3Q21 % var vs. 3Q20 % var vs. 3Q19 % var vs. 3Q20 % var vs. 3Q19 FEMSA CONSOLIDATED 142,443 12.6% 9.2% 53,094 9.4% 8.6% 12,976 14.3% 2.7% FEMSA COMERCIO Proximity Division 50,808 11.7% 4.9% 21,009 17.0% 8.4% 4,642 87.6% 5.2% 9.7% (3.5%) Health Division 18,319 8.2% 15.1% 5,495 6.7% 17.5% 967 4.8% 49.5% 4.2% 6.4% Fuel Division (1) 10,349 20.5% (16.2%) 1,330 12.4% (10.5%) 417 35.4% (26.1%) 16.7% (19.2%) LOGISTICS & DISTRIBUTION 11,734 N/A N/A 2,561 N/A N/A 602 N/A N/A COCA-COLA FEMSA 48,316 3.4% (0.8%) 21,817 2.1% 0.7% 6,476 (9.0%) (7.7%) (1) variations vs. comparable results



Eduardo Padilla, FEMSA's CEO, commented:

"During the third quarter, data and sentiment towards the health emergency were still uneven across our markets and some operating restrictions remained in place but began to ease in September. At OXXO, same-store sales were stable sequentially, but profitability showed compelling gains reflecting higher efficiency. Our Health Division continued to benefit from dynamic trading conditions in Chile, as well as solid execution across the platform, while our Fuel Division saw better vehicle mobility trends in Mexico, even if we remained below pre-pandemic levels. For its part, our Logistics and Distribution business reflected improving conditions in Latin America, coupled with an environment in the United States that is steadily improving but a bit more slowly than expected, particularly for certain end-user segments. Finally, Coca-Cola FEMSA delivered solid volume performance in most markets, particularly in South America, and was able to mitigate pressures from supply chain disruption and higher raw material costs. All in all, it seems we are finally turning the corner and can look forward to a more normal 2022.

Beyond the short-term, however, our company today is in a much better position than it was last year, and I would dare say, than ever before. Every one of our business units is in solid shape, with considerable avenues for growth, and we have the balance sheet flexibility to pursue our opportunities and execute on our optionality. I am excited and very optimistic about the future of FEMSA, and as I approach my retirement, I am especially thankful to our more than 320,000 colleagues that put in their best effort day after day, and year after year. It has been the honor of my lifetime to work with, and for, you all."

