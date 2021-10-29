Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Kuuhubb Inc. (TSXV: KUU) ("Kuuhubb" or the "Company"), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, has announced that it has released its audited annual financial results for the financial year ended June 30, 2021. The results have been filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and are now available on SEDAR.

Audited Annual Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended June 30, 2021

The Company generated a total of US$5,294,662 revenues for the year ended June 30, 2021.

The Company incurred cost of sales of US$2,189,716 for the year ended June 30, 2021. The cost of sales is predominantly related to the application marketplace (such as Apple App Store and Google Play) fees and other third-party direct costs.

The Company incurred consulting and professional fees of US$903,014 for the year ended June 30, 2021. These fees were related to Kuuhubb's audit fees, general legal counsel and other professional services.

The Company's EBITDA is negative US$2,748,001 by adjusting the net loss before income taxes of $5,012,518 with the following items: Add back of: non-cash depreciation and amortization of US$30,604; non-cash share-based compensation of US$451,563; net interest and accretion expenses of US$1,628,930; non-cash fair value change of loan receivable from Valiance UG of US$33,222 Foreign exchange loss of US$144,841 and deduct: the fair value change of derivative liability of US$24,643;

As at October 28, 2021, the Company had outstanding 66,658,043 common shares, 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants and 6,350,000 stock options.

The Company also has two convertible debentures with face value of €2,000,000 each. The debentures can be converted to approximately 6,408,727 common shares upon conversion.

Classification of Recolor Oy out held for sale and discontinued operations

The Company was not able to complete the divestiture of Company-owned assets such as shares of Recolor Oy in the past twelve months after best efforts by the management. In addition, the recent restructure of the Company's main operating subsidiary also hinders the Company's ability to continue to pursue the divestiture. Therefore, the associated assets and liabilities and the net income within Recolor Oy, previously presented as held for sale and attributable as discontinued operations in the consolidated financial statements, have been classified back to normal continuing operations.

Additional Financial Details & Announcements (Subsequent to Fiscal Year End):

Subsequent to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, the Company received the following additional financing and made the following announcements.

Private Placement

The Company closed a private place on July 19, 2021 with two existing shareholders of the Company. The Company issued €250,000 debentures with 90-day maturity at annual 12% interest and 2,500,000 warrants with C$0.10 exercise price and two-year maturity.

Restructuring of Kuu Hubb Oy

In September 2021, Kuu Hubb Oy had applied to undertake Finnish restructuring proceedings under the jurisdiction of the District Court of Helsinki, in Finland. The debt restructuring process of Kuu Hubb Oy in accordance with the Finnish Restructuring of Enterprises Act (25.1.1993/47 "REA") has been initiated by a decision of the District Court of Helsinki on 7 September 2021. The detailed restructuring plan is still yet to be finalized and approved by the court.

CEO's Message

Jouni Keränen, CEO of Kuuhubb Inc., commented, "Fiscal year 2021 was a challenged year for Kuuhubb. Kuuhubb's Finnish subsidiary Kuu Hubb Oy, lost its arbitration court case in August 2020 which caused fiscal pressure throughout the year and culminated in the restructuring process of Kuu Hubb Oy in September 2021. This process became a necessity to ensure company can continue the development and launch of its story-based Match-3 game engine and flagship game Tiles & Tales. At the same time the planned divestment of Recolor became very difficult due to ongoing FTC investigation even with the resulting settlement in June 2021. Despite the difficulties, I am very proud of all our talented and hardworking people who have continued to operate and improve our products with the utmost dedication in providing the best possible experience for our customers. This belief is visible in the high quality of Recolor and Tiles & Tales and should eventually result in us turning the corner and returning to growth. I am confident that we will get through the restructuring process and emerge as a leaner, stronger company with continued focus on creating high-quality long-lasting digital entertainment properties for the global audience."

EBITDA - Non-IFRS Measure

EBITDA is intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts. The Company calculated EBITDA as set out on page 2 of this press release. EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate EBITDA differently.

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a publicly listed mobile game development and publishing company, targeting the female audience with bespoke mobile experiences. Our Mission is to become a top player in the female mobile game space. We believe in empowering women by creating games and apps that will have our female audience relax, express and entertain themselves every day. Through our games and partnerships with select developers, we explore new lifestyle trends that can be converted into games and apps which will bring value to our users, employees, and shareholders. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb is targeting global audience with a strong focus on U.S. and Asian markets.

