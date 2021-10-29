- (PLX AI) - Holcim now sees growth in Recurring EBIT of at least 22% LFL (from at least 18% LFL previously).
- • 9-month revenue CHF 19,842 million
- • 9-month EBIT CHF 3,516 million
- • Holcim expects growth momentum to continue in all regions with double-digit net sales growth of Firestone Building Products in 2021
- • The company will pursue further bolt-on acquisitions while accelerating progress towards its 2030 sustainability targets
- • Capex less than CHF 1.4 billion planned for the year
- • Return on invested capital above 8%, cash conversion above 40%
