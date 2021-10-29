Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, is launching its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY on the latest versions of Xiaomi's high-volume smartphone line: Redmi's Note 11 and Note 11 Pro. Both smartphones are powered by Elliptic Labs' partner MediaTek the Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone utilizes the Dimensity 920 chipset, while the Dimensity 810 chipset drives the Redmi Note 11 smartphone.

"Xiaomi has entrusted the proximity needs of its best-selling smartphone line, the Redmi Note series, to Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "The power, flexibility, and value of our software-based solutions drive the growing presence of Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensors in the smartphone market. Smartphone OEMs continue to choose Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor over hardware-sensor alternatives, concurrently driving innovation and lowering costs."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor-fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

