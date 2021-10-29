Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Rocker AB cancels its listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (556/21)

On October 28, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that Rocker AB, company registration number 559046-8574, would have its shares admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. First day of trading was expected to be October 29, 2021 (see market notice 552/21). Rocker AB has announced that the company has withdrawn its initial public offering of its shares. The listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market planned for October 29, 2021 is therefore cancelled. For further information, we refer to Rocker AB's press release on the matter. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com