- (PLX AI) - Daimler Q3 EBIT EUR 3,579 million vs. estimate EUR 3,450 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 3,611 million vs. estimate EUR 3,450 million
- • Q3 net income EUR 2,573 million
- • Q3 revenue EUR 40,100 million vs. estimate EUR 39,200 million
- • Daimler says on track to meet our full-year targets, resulting in EBIT increase
- • Total unit sales decreased by 25% to 577,800 passenger cars and commercial vehicles (Q3 2020: 772,700) mainly due to the global supply constraints
