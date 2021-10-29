Neolith Group Entrusts Sothis With The Digitalization Of Its People Management And Development Processes

CASTELLÓN, Spain, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolith Group, the global leader in the Sintered Stone sector, has entrusted Sothis , a company that specializes in integrated information technology, industrial management and business management solutions, with the digitalization of its people management and development processes. Specifically, Sothis will roll out the cloud-based platform SAP SuccessFactors , a tool that is capable of covering all HR processes globally.

The aim of this rollout is to digitalize the processes in the Neolith Group HR department beginning with new hire procedures and continuing with performance evaluation, goals and talent management through development and career plans.

One of the main advantages will be real-time access to information by directors, managers and most qualified company employees. For example, most employees will be able to request time off and check their goals, performance, etc.

The project is expected to benefit more than 600 employees in 14 countries with the rollout of the first system modules: employee center, goals and performance evaluation management and compensation and benefits management.

And to complete this commitment to digitalization, Neolith Group has also chosen Sothis to implement SAP Concur globally which is the world's leading digital platform for travel and business expense management. This implementation will provide better service and facilitate the procedures for employees who regularly have these types of expenses.

Sothis was chosen due to its immense knowledge of SAP technology, a world reference in business management software of which it is a Gold Partner, its many top-level certifications in addition to its own development products and solutions based on its technology.

To this end, José Luis Ramón, CEO of Neolith Group, pointed out that "Having a platform to manage our talent in the cloud like SAP SuccessFactors is a strategic commitment to continue creating value all while offering our teams around the world the best company for their development. Sothis experience in the area of human resources and its specialization in SAP solutions were decisive in making this choice."

About Neolith

Founded in 2009, Neolith is the global leader in Sintered Stone. This revolutionary product, which is ideal for the most demanding interior and exterior building projects, combines exquisite high-definition decor with high-performance features.