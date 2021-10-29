The result was confirmed, once again, by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH).Chinese PV module maker Longi claims it was able to improve the efficiency of its heterojunction solar cell based on an M6 wafer from 25.82 to 26.30% in just one week. The result, which the company says also represents the world's highest efficiency for a front-back contact (FBC) solar cell, was confirmed, once again, by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH). "The fill factor (FF) of the certified cells breached the threshold of 86%, reaching 86.59% and achieving the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...