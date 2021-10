French developer Neoen's massive 460 MWp solar farm in Queensland, Australia, is rapidly advancing toward completion, with state-owned network operator Powerlink confirming connection to the electricity grid is now complete.From pv magazine Australia Queensland's largest solar farm, which forms part of Neoen's Western Downs Green Power Hub and 200 MW/400 MWh big battery, has reached a significant milestone by finalizing its connection to Powerlink's transmission network. Neoen Australia Managing Director Louis de Sambucy said the completion of connection works marked an "important project ...

