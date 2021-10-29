Anzeige
Freitag, 29.10.2021
Kapitän NASDAQ, übernehmen Sie! Vicinity Motor bekommt Rückenwind aus den USA!
WKN: A3C5QN ISIN: SE0016844831  
Hamburg
29.10.21
08:02 Uhr
5,000 Euro
+5,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO CAR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO CAR AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.10.2021 | 08:05
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Volvo Cars to the Main Market

·    Volvo Cars is one of the world's fastest growing premium automotive
brands 

·    Volvo Cars is the largest listing by proceeds raised on Nasdaq in 20
years 

Stockholm, October 29, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Volvo Cars' shares (short name: VOLCAR B) commence today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. 

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Over
the course of its history, the company has been a global force for automotive
safety and innovation. Volvo Cars has been credited with a number of industry
leading innovations that are now standard in cars across the world, such as the
three-point safety belt, the side impact protection system, side impact airbags
and autonomous emergency braking. Volvo Cars take an important leading role in
the industry by aiming to only sell electric cars by 2030 and be climate
neutral by 2040. 

Geely Sweden became majority owner of Volvo Cars in 2010. Volvo Cars has since
then implemented a strategic transformation, from its status as a division
within a large automobile group, under its previous majority owner, into a
standalone premium automobile brand. 

"Our industry is changing, and we strive to lead that transformation," said
Håkan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo Cars. "That is why Volvo Cars has an ambitious
strategy to become fully electric by 2030 and is also undergoing a transition
towards a more direct to customer sales model. Today's listing will help us get
there and I would like to extend a warm welcome to all our new shareholders. We
will work hard to execute our plan and create further value for you all." 

"To welcome an international company like Volvo Cars to Nasdaq Stockholm
underscores our strong position as an exchange able to attract global
companies," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Volvo Cars
have taken many important steps to continuously advance both safety and
sustainability efforts within the industry. The access to our broad investor
base, strong visibility and supporting technology solutions will support their
continued journey." 

"It's hard to see a company better suited to mark the largest listing we have
seen at Nasdaq Stockholm in 20 years," said Fredrik Ekström, President of
Nasdaq Stockholm. "It is with great pride that we welcome a company that so
many Swedes have a strong relationship with and their listing will provide
access for many new shareholders. We are happy to reach this important
milestone together with Volvo Cars." 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
