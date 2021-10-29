- (PLX AI) - AcadeMedia Q1 sales SEK 2,911 million vs. estimate SEK 2,900 million.
- • Q1 net income SEK 100 million
AcadeMedia Q1 EBIT SEK 233 Million vs. Estimate SEK 158 Million
