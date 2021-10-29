Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kapitän NASDAQ, übernehmen Sie! Vicinity Motor bekommt Rückenwind aus den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5QN ISIN: SE0016844831 Ticker-Symbol:  
Hamburg
29.10.21
08:02 Uhr
5,000 Euro
+5,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO CAR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO CAR AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOFTLINE HOLDING
SOFTLINE HOLDING PLC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORRLAND GOLD CORP--
SOFTLINE HOLDING PLC GDR6,036-6,42 %
TUT FITNESS GROUP INC--
VOLVO CAR AB5,0000,00 %
ZOGLOS INCREDIBLE FOOD CORP0,1570,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.