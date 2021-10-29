The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.10.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 29.10.2021Aktien1 CA65651T1012 Norrland Gold Corp.2 CA90109P1053 TUT Fitness Group Ltd.3 SE0016844831 Volvo Car AB4 CA98980P1027 Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp.5 US83407L2079 Softline Holding PLC6 FR0010481960 Argan S.A.7 US70454G2075 PCCW Ltd.8 NL00150009D0 Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V.9 DE000A3E5ES0 Biotest AG St z.Verk10 DE000A3E5ET8 Biotest AG Vz z.Verk12 CA5005837037 Kootenay Silver Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2404213485 The Procter & Gamble Co.2 XS2397447538 BCP V Modular Services Finance II PLC3 XS2404214020 The Procter & Gamble Co.4 US02005NBP42 Ally Financial Inc.5 DE000BLB9P50 Bayerische Landesbank6 DE000BLB9P68 Bayerische Landesbank7 DE000LB2BJG5 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg8 DE000LB2BJH3 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg9 DE000LB2BJJ9 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg10 DE000NLB3UM4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-11 CH1131931409 Pfandbriefzentrale der schweizerischen Kantonalbanken12 DE000A3E5YZ3 BINZ Ambulance- und Umwelttechnik GmbH13 CH1145096157 HSBC Holdings PLC14 CH1145096140 HSBC Holdings PLC15 XS2402071760 Midco GB SAS16 XS2393498204 Rothesay Life PLC17 XS2367107856 Sani/Ikos Financial Holdings 1 S.à.r.l18 CH1142231682 UBS Group AG19 CH1142231690 UBS Group AG20 XS2003471617 Agile Group Holdings Ltd.21 US222213AZ36 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)22 XS2399476972 Globe Telecom Inc.23 XS2403426427 Prudential PLC24 XS2202754938 Sunac China Holdings Ltd.25 XS2075937297 Sunac China Holdings Ltd.26 US459058KA05 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development27 DE000HLB2821 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale28 DE000HLB27Y8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale29 XS2404028230 Morgan Stanley30 XS2404629235 Svenska Handelsbanken AB [publ]31 IE000L5NW549 iShares MSCI World Momentum Factor ESG UCITS ETF USD32 IE000H1H16W5 iShares MSCI World Value Factor ESG UCITS ETF USD