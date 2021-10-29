Wunder Mobility, the international provider of software and hardware for new mobility services, has launched its first co-developed e-bike. Unveiled at the Wunder Mobility Summit 2021, the new bike has been designed in partnership with Yadea, specifically for shared use. It boasts an industry-topping range of 120km, comes with a speed of 25 km/h, and is specifically designed for European markets.

The e-bike's launch follows the recent IPCC Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment Report which drastically shows that CO2 emissions must be substantially reduced.

As an environmentally friendly mode of transport, bike-sharing is expected to grow 11% worldwide by 2025. During COVID-19, spurred on by booming consumer demand, many city authorities have increased their efforts to make their cities more bike-friendly. Initiatives include pop-up lanes and new cycleways. Political commitments to a transition to the Green Economy continue to drive investment in cycling infrastructure.

Working with Yadea, the world's largest manufacturer of electric two-wheel vehicles, Wunder Mobility's own e-bike is a leap forward in design to help shared mobility operators capitalise on increasing opportunity. The companies are building on their long-standing relationship with Wunder Mobility's software integrating with Yadea vehicles since 2019.

Taking shared e-bike performance to the next level

This is the first time an e-bike has been co-designed with Wunder Mobility's technology and insight at its core. It combines Wunder Mobility's data-driven understanding of the needs of operators and their users with Yadea's market leadership in design and manufacturing.

With a range of 120km the e-bike far exceeds the industry average of 70-80km and is based on rider biometrics which best fit the European market. It is equipped with a motor lock and a smart lock for dual security a rear wheel cover enclosing the locking mechanism to prevent tampering and offering space for marketing purposes. A swappable battery, firmware updates over the air and a built-in IoT connector which comes with Wunder Mobility software provide further ease of use for operators.

Gunnar Froh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wunder Mobility, said:

"Cycling is one of the key solutions for reducing mobility emissions. Through our collaboration we have produced a better performing e-bike for both the operator and the cyclist. This will play a vital role in helping cities and their citizens to achieve green goals and boost wellbeing through exercise. Superior range, weight and security coupled to our powerful platform will enable more short city journeys and cleaner and healthier longer distance urban travel."

Heidi Zang, Overseas Director at Yadea,said:

"The extensive market research, analysis and design development behind this e-bike has deepened our close collaboration with the team at Wunder Mobility. A market-dominating high range, low weight and uncomplicated maintenance sets new standards and complements the product portfolio of environmentally friendly urban mobility solutions. The simple and smooth design is unique in the sharing field, attracting consumers' attention and encouraging them to choose this e-bike."

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. Yadea's mission is to use its market leadership to inspire a movement towards greener travel solutions and its vision is to create world-leading electric vehicle solutions by building innovative technologies that meet and exceed international standards for safety and quality.

Wunder Mobility is the global leader in software and hardware for new mobility services. The mobility tech company provides white-label solutions that enable enterprises, startups and cities worldwide to deliver sustainable, convenient and secure mobility.

100+ customers in over 900 cities on six continents use the Wunder Mobility platform to launch and scale new mobility services, manage and finance shared vehicle fleets, optimize daily operations, and improve urban planning and traffic management.

The global Wunder Mobility team, with more than 40 nationalities, consists of technology and mobility industry veterans. 50% of the team is in Product and Engineering. Wunder Mobility was founded in 2014 by Gunnar Froh and Sam Baker. The headquarters are in Hamburg, with additional locations in Dortmund and Los Angeles. For more information:

