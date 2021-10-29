Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Letzter Tag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.10.2021 | 08:41
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Synsam to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, October 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Synsam AB's shares (short name SYNSAM) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary segment and is
the 161st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2021. 

Synsam is a Nordic leader in Eye Fashion. They offer a range of glasses,
sunglasses, lenses and accessories for the customer's own style and needs.
Synsam also offers service and knowledge in eye health of the highest quality.
The company was founded in 1968 and have over 490 stores spread across the
Nordics. 

Today, Synsam is focused on innovation, and the operations are driven forward
by pursuing growth, operational improvements and continued establishment of the
Synsam culture throughout the organisation. Synsam focuses on maintaining its
leading position in Sweden while also strengthening its position in Norway,
Denmark and Finland through new establishments and store development. Combined
with a sustainable organisational strategy, together with an all-around
enthusiasm for innovation, Synsam aims to maintain and improve its already-high
levels of customer satisfaction and promote long-term growth. 

"This is a great day for me and all Synsam employees," said Håkan Lundstedt,
CEO of Synsam. " We have built a leading Nordic lifestyle company in optical
retail and eye health. Today we become a listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm. I
am proud of what we have achieved so far, and of the great interest from both
institutional and retail investors, to become part of our future growth journey
as shareholders." 

"It is fantastic to welcome a Pan-Nordic growth company that helps so many
customers in their everyday life," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings
at Nasdaq. "Now we look forward to support Synsam with visibility and access to
new investors, in order for them to welcome new shareholders." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.