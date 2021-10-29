Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Synsam to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, October 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Synsam AB's shares (short name SYNSAM) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary segment and is the 161st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Synsam is a Nordic leader in Eye Fashion. They offer a range of glasses, sunglasses, lenses and accessories for the customer's own style and needs. Synsam also offers service and knowledge in eye health of the highest quality. The company was founded in 1968 and have over 490 stores spread across the Nordics. Today, Synsam is focused on innovation, and the operations are driven forward by pursuing growth, operational improvements and continued establishment of the Synsam culture throughout the organisation. Synsam focuses on maintaining its leading position in Sweden while also strengthening its position in Norway, Denmark and Finland through new establishments and store development. Combined with a sustainable organisational strategy, together with an all-around enthusiasm for innovation, Synsam aims to maintain and improve its already-high levels of customer satisfaction and promote long-term growth. "This is a great day for me and all Synsam employees," said Håkan Lundstedt, CEO of Synsam. " We have built a leading Nordic lifestyle company in optical retail and eye health. Today we become a listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm. I am proud of what we have achieved so far, and of the great interest from both institutional and retail investors, to become part of our future growth journey as shareholders." "It is fantastic to welcome a Pan-Nordic growth company that helps so many customers in their everyday life," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Now we look forward to support Synsam with visibility and access to new investors, in order for them to welcome new shareholders." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com