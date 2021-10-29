Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kapitän NASDAQ, übernehmen Sie! Vicinity Motor bekommt Rückenwind aus den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Frankfurt
29.10.21
08:23 Uhr
6,650 Euro
-0,275
-3,97 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7606,91009:34
PR Newswire
29.10.2021 | 09:28
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion acquires Bott Kälte- und Klimatechnik, cooling and air conditioning specialist in Wiesbaden, Germany

HELSINKI, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has today closed an agreement to acquire the business of Bott Kälte- und Klimatechnik ("Bott") in Germany. Bott is a small cooling and air conditioning specialist based in Wiesbaden, Germany. Through the acquisition, Caverion supports its growth strategy and strengthens its market position in smart technologies.

Bott operates in the Frankfurt area. The Caverion Frankfurt branch has maintained a business relationship with the owner Marco Bott and his company for years and is familiar with their quality of work. The company has 8 highly skilled employees. The purchase price is not disclosed.

"This is a bolt-on acquisition for us in cooling, which is one of our key growth areas in smart technologies. The demand for air conditioning is also increasing noticeably, supported by the Corona related subsidies, and with it the need for skilled employees. Caverion sees further growth potential in the field of sustainable cooling technology in the future," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion Division Germany.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion Division Germany, +43 5060 2410, manfred.simmet@caverion.com
Martti Ala-Härkönen, Chief Financial Officer, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 737 6633, martti.ala-harkonen@caverion.com
Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-acquires-bott-kalte--und-klimatechnik--cooling-and-air-conditioning-specialist-in-wiesbaden,c3443273

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3443273/1488563.pdf

Release

CAVERION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.