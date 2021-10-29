Caverion acquires Bott Kälte- und Klimatechnik, cooling and air conditioning specialist in Wiesbaden, Germany

HELSINKI, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has today closed an agreement to acquire the business of Bott Kälte- und Klimatechnik ("Bott") in Germany. Bott is a small cooling and air conditioning specialist based in Wiesbaden, Germany. Through the acquisition, Caverion supports its growth strategy and strengthens its market position in smart technologies.

Bott operates in the Frankfurt area. The Caverion Frankfurt branch has maintained a business relationship with the owner Marco Bott and his company for years and is familiar with their quality of work. The company has 8 highly skilled employees. The purchase price is not disclosed.

"This is a bolt-on acquisition for us in cooling, which is one of our key growth areas in smart technologies. The demand for air conditioning is also increasing noticeably, supported by the Corona related subsidies, and with it the need for skilled employees. Caverion sees further growth potential in the field of sustainable cooling technology in the future," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion Division Germany.

