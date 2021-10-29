AniCura celebrates 10 years of shaping the future of veterinary care

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade there has been a growing appreciation for companion animals as well as an increased demand for high quality veterinary care in the society. AniCura has played an essential part in this positive outcome and is today established as a European family of well-known and carefully selected animal hospitals and clinics specialized in veterinary care.

AniCura was born out of the idea that sharing resources creates opportunities for better veterinary care. 10 years later, AniCura has grown into one of Europe's leading veterinary care providers with 9,500 employees that provides modern, high-quality veterinary care for 3.3 million pets annually at 400 European locations.

- This coming month we will celebrate 10 years of continuous growth and advancement in veterinary care. We can look back on a strong history of investing in research, knowledge sharing, and various initiatives to develop the veterinary skills of our associates, says Azita Shariati, Group CEO for AniCura.

A major leap in the company's short history occurred in 2018, when AniCura became part of Mars Petcare.

- As part of Mars Veterinary Health, a family-owned business with deep pet care knowledge, we couldn't be more excited about the investments we are making in people, pets and the planet that will advance the veterinary industry for decades to come, says Azita Shariati.

An important part of AniCura's history and success has been the close collaboration and knowledge sharing among different veterinary professions.

One example is the AniCura Research Fund that was established in 2015 and has in total granted research for 6 million SEK. Today, the fund continues to play a vital role in advance clinical research in the industry. As of 2019, the size of AniCura's Research Fund doubled in size, by support of Mars Veterinary Health.

AniCura will mark its 10th anniversary by donating to leading veterinary faculties at universities in Sweden, France, the Netherlands, and Germany* to accelerate clinical research that helps deepen the veterinary group's connectivity to the future of veterinary medicine.

* Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (Clinic for Small Animal Medicine), Utrecht University (Faculty of Veterinary Medicine), The Veterinary Campus of Lyon (VetAgro Sup), Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (Faculty of Veterinary Medicine).

