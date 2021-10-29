Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Letzter Tag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.10.2021 | 10:53
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEO Finance AB: Regarding the change of the Head of administration of NEO Finance, AB

The meeting of the Board of Directors of NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546,
address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) held on 29
October 2021 made following decisions: 

 1. Pursuant to paragraph 37.3 of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies
   and paragraph 104 of Labour Code of the Republic of Lithuania, to remove
   Aleksejus Loskutovas from the position of the Head of Administration as of
   29 October 2021.
 2. To temporarily appoint Aiva Remeikiene, who is currently member of the
   Board of Directors, to the position of the Head of administration from 30
   October 2021.
 3. Pursuant to Republic of Lithuania Law on Electronic Money and Electronic
   Money Institutions and Resolution of the Bank of Lithuania No. 03-181 "On
   The Approval Of The Guidelines For The Assessment Of Members Of The
   Management Body And Key Function Holders Of Financial Market Participants
   Supervised By The Bank Of Lithuania", to provide the Bank of Lithuania with
   the necessary documents and information about Paulius Tarbunas in order to
   obtain the approval of Bank of Lithuania for his candidacy. After the Bank
   of Lithuania confirms that Paulius Tarbunas may hold the position of the
   Head of Administration of the Company, the Board of Directors will make a
   decision to appoint Paulius Tarbunas as the Head of the Administration as
   of the date established in that decision.

Aleksejus Loskutovas joined NEO Finance in 2018, developing the payment
initiation service Neopay. After the Bank of Lithuania approved his candidacy,
A. Loskutovas in 2021 February 19 was appointed the official head of the
Company's administration and has so far successfully grown and represented NEO
Finance. 

"Aleksejus competence and hard work in achieving the Company's strategic goals
and business development have made a significant contribution to the Company's
growing results. His previous achievements in the field of open banking
department did not call into question his ambition and mature management
experience. So the decision to appoint Aleksejus as the Head of the
administration of the Company undoubtedly brought only positive changes for the
NEO Finance. On behalf of the whole Company, we are grateful to Aleksejus for
his significant contribution, consistent pursuit of goals, smooth teamwork, and
most importantly, his belief in the future of the company and the team's
inspiration to resolutely strive to become market leaders. We sincerely wish
Aleksejus the greatest success in pursuance his future plans," comments Evaldas
Remeikis, Chairman of the Board of NEO Finance. 

P. Tarbunas has been working in the fields of banking and finance for more than
25 years. He led the Fintech Lithuania Group, which is part of the information
and communication technology association Infobalt. Prior to that, P. Tarbunas
managed and led a project to establish the joint central credit union Kreda,
and for 20 years he held various management positions at SEB Bank in the Baltic
States and Ukraine. 

It is expected that after the approval of P. Tarbunas' candidacy by the Bank of
Lithuania and his appointment as the Head of Administration by the Board of the
Company, P. Tarbunas' international and long-term experience will ensure the
successful development and growth of the Company. 

Evaldas Remeikis
Chair of the Board of Directors
Email: e.remeikis@neofinance.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.