Will TrueUSD's Fountain Incentive Program Be the Next Dark Horse Among All Incentive Programs that Crowd the Market?

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - The crypto world has lately been showered with incentive programs rolled out by varied public chains. Against the backdrop, TrueUSD has also announced to join the race by initiating the Fountain Incentive Program. The scheme will be used for incubation of projects with potential by committing TrueUSD and other digital assets worth $1 billion to various DeFi ecosystems, giving new impetus to their growth.

A $1B Incentive Program Exclusive to Public Chains?

This August, Avalanche Foundation announced the launch of Avalanche Rush, a $180 million reward scheme for liquidity mining aimed to engage more applications and assets to join the thriving Avalanche DeFi ecosystem. Just two months later, Binance announced the establishment of a fund worth $1 billion to power the growth of the BSC ecosystem, and so was Near, which announced its decision to roll out a $800 million incentive program with a focus on growing DeFi ecosystems. It is noticeable that though with different emphases, all three of the incentive plans are dedicated to benefiting public chain projects. So is that all? Are there more possibilities out there? You will probably come up with an answer after looking into the $1 billion Fountain Incentive Program offered by TrueUSD.

TrueUSD and Its $1B Fountain Incentive Program

On October 27, TrueUSD announced to roll out a Fountain Incentive Program that is worth $1 billion. According to the team, the program is designed to give full play to TrueUSD as a USD-pegged cryptocurrency in the DeFi sector, spurring its adoption on more public chains to power their growth. In the meantime, the team has promised top-of-the-line resources in marketing, operations, and community management, on top of TrueUSD's liquidity support, for qualified applicants of the Fountain Incentive Program. They will also tailor plans to different types of cooperation to ensure smooth transactions and good user experience while ramping up brand influence for both parties.

It's worth mentioning that supporters of the TrueUSD ecosystem will also be engaged in the program to provide financial support and other resources for quality projects.

The crypto influencer Justin Sun has shown a strong interest in this incentive program. As TrueUSD's advisor of Asian markets, he expressed support for this program and commitment to the growth of a multi-chain ecosystem by leveraging his extensive resources. This statement is not proofless: $170 million worth of TUSD is identified in an Ethereum wallet address whose owner is suspected to be Justin Sun. Apart from TrueUSD, this address also holds $14 million worth of COMP and over $29 million worth of AAVE assets. Therefore, it is reasonable to believe that the wallet owner not only provides liquidity for the protocol but also actively contributes to the ecosystem of DeFi projects.





Suspected Ethereum wallet address of Justin Sun

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/101268_441165ae84438af6_001full.jpg





TrueUSD holding of this wallet address

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/101268_441165ae84438af6_002full.jpg

As the first USD-pegged cryptocurrency attested by independent institutions, TrueUSD is a better choice for high-net-worth investors because of its higher stability, which protects investors in the market from the risks arising from the price volatility of digital assets. Statistics testify that it boasts decent traffic and rate of return on DeFi platforms while making remarkable contributions to the DeFi ecosystems of a number of chains. As it enters more partnerships, its market cap has been climbing as well, surpassing $1.5 billion at its highest, with over 300,000 addresses holding this token.





Top Defi Projects Daily Report

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/101268_441165ae84438af6_003full.jpg

As the Fountain Incentive Program arrives, it can be expected that TrueUSD will be adopted by an increasing number of public chains and inject new vitality into them, which will in turn allow its holders access to more premium projects that can earn them higher profits while securing their principal. In this sense, the significance of the scheme is two-fold.

Contacts

Annabel Gan

pr@trueusd.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101268