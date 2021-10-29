AxisBiotix-Ps contains selected blend of four bacterial strains to specifically address symptoms associated with psoriasis

To mark World Psoriasis Day (October 29th),AxisBiotix-Ps, a probiotic food supplement aimed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis, is available to UK and US customers from today.

Psoriasis is a chronic condition caused by an overactive immune system speeding up skin cell growth. It affects around 125 million people globally and manifests as itchy, flaky, red skin on any part of the body. AxisBiotix-Ps is a natural blend of specifically selected bacteria aimed to ease these symptoms by reducing inflammation in psoriatic patients. If not addressed, this inflammation could lead to more serious health conditions, including psoriatic arthritis, as well as impacting the individual's emotional and mental health, relationships and more. Current treatments include topical creams, light therapy, as well as prescription-based systemic treatments, such as injections.

AxisBiotix-Ps was designed based on long-term scientific research into the role of the gut microbiome on our overall health, including the immune system. Researchers at SkinBioTherapeutics, the developer, have been investigating the links between the gut microbiome and skin for a decade. Unlike other probiotic supplements, the combination of four strains of probiotic bacteria contained in the product was directly selected for psoriasis.

Earlier in 2021, the Company concluded a customer study, where participants who self-identified as suffering from psoriasis reported on positive impacts of the food supplement. 76 per cent of participants who completed the study noticed reduction in itchiness, and 73 per cent reported less irritable skin. For the full report, please see HERE, and watch patient testimonials HERE.

AxisBiotix-Ps is sold in a powder form and can be taken with cold liquids on a daily basis for best results. It is straightforward to integrate into a daily routine and avoids concerns around hard-to-reach places or issues on the correct amount to be applied, as in the case of topical creams. It does not contain steroids, therefore suitable to be taken on a long-term basis.

Stuart Ashman, CEO of SkinBioTherapeutics, said:

"We are delighted that, as of today, we can make AxisBiotix-Ps available to anyone in the US and the UK. Psoriasis can be an excruciating condition, with many suffering with it for decades. After years of scientific research, we now want to support the psoriatic community with a new approach in addressing their symptoms, in the form of a non-prescription-based food supplement, which is straightforward to add to the daily routine. Our consumer study resulted in excellent outcomes in terms of subsidence of redness, itchiness and flakiness among the majority of our participants, and we hope that many more will find relief by using our product.

"We recognise that it can take a few weeks to notice first changes, therefore we provide two boxes for the price one on all first orders for a limited time."

AxisBiotix-Ps is available through SkinBioTherapeutics' online webshop on a subscription basis at https://axis-biotix.myshopify.com, with priority given to those on the pre-registration list. There is no need for a prescription to purchase the product.

It is priced per sachet (including VAT and excluding shipping and any duty costs) in the US at $2.00 and in the UK at £1.50. Recognising that it can take 3-4 weeks for the benefits of AxisBiotix-Ps to be felt, customers will benefit from a second free box with their first purchase for a limited time. The product is sold in boxes containing 28 sachets with customers able to subscribe on a 4 weekly or 8 weekly basis.

About SkinBioTherapeutics plc

SkinBioTherapeutics is a life science company focused on skin health. The Company's proprietary platform technology, SkinBiotix, is based upon discoveries made by Professor Catherine O'Neill and Professor Andrew McBain.

The Company is targeting a number of skin healthcare sectors, the most advanced of which are cosmetic skincare and food supplements to modulate the immune system by harnessing the gut-skin axis. In each area SkinBioTherapeutics plans to exemplify its technology through human studies.

The Company listed on AIM in April 2017 and is based in Manchester, UK. For more information, visit: www.skinbiotix.com.

