Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: At 6.8% CAGR, Liquid Egg Market Size to hit USD 7.92 Bn by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research experts, the Liquid egg Market size valuation is 5 Billion in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 7.92 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.8% over the 2020-2027 periods. Rising awareness regarding protein consumption, growing sustainable packaging options & product innovation and expansion of pharmaceuticals, food service and cosmetic industry are the factors driving the growth of the Global Liquid Egg Market.

Easy-to-cook, readymade, nutritious, and vegan egg products are a new delight for global consumers. Conventionally, eggs are one of the largest consumed foods on the planet. Liquid egg manufacturers promise to take this consumption to new heights. Liquid white eggs provide an efficient, easy-to-cook and easy-to-store application for eateries, and restaurants. Liquid eggs are also ideal for fast-paced home cooking in households. Liquid eggs are ideal for making omelet, stir-fried eggs, scrambled eggs, egg sandwiches, fried eggs, egg rice, and egg frittatas. Moreover, growing DIY trends in cooking also require their application in pastries, cakes, donuts, and a variety of other baking dishes. These bakery items are growing in demand in new regions like Asia Pacific, wherein traditional awareness limited their consumption. Pasteurized, homogenized, vegan and packed nature of liquid egg products make them ideal for promising mass growth in the near future.

Request a Sample Report: @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1728

Scope of liquid egg Market

Traditional shell and eggs represents an inconvenient hassle for commercial establishments like restaurants and eateries. Shelled eggs can be challenging when an eatery is experiencing a major rush hour. Cracking 20-odd eggs may also be a huge waste of time for a head chef, if an assistant is unavailable. Furthermore, shelled eggs also lead to a lot of wastage, as there is no way to specify needed quantity once an egg starts pouring liquid. This much-needed convenience and efficient resource utilization has essentially led to the creation of liquid egg product industry.

Liquid eggs are also ideal for storage purposes for applications like bakery. Most people cook bakery products infrequently at home. Eggs are an important part of making cakes, and other key baked foods. Eggs can provide the required viscosity, fluidity, stability, along with unique flavor, and colors to baked goods. Hence, storing eggs regularly for special occasions is necessary for most homes. However, regular eggs pose a higher risk of contamination with salmonella, and other bacteria. Liquid eggs nutrition can also be procured in vegan variety, created using plant-based protein. Liquid egg can also be purchased with liquid paste of egg white necessary for making airier and lighter products in commercial bakeries.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product: Egg White, Egg Yolk, Whole Egg, Egg Blends

By Type: Frozen, Refrigerated

By Packaging: Plastic Pouches, PET Bottles, Carton Boxes, Others

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online

By End-User: Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, Other

Liquid Egg Market - Regional Analysis

The liquid egg market report is divided into key geographies including North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the North America is expected to hold largest share of total revenues during the forecast period. Countries like the US are experiencing a major consumer shift towards vegan products. Key traditional meat sponsors like Burger King have now made vegan burgers a staple diet of their products. Recent trends of sustainable sourcing of natural eggs are also expected to increase demand for liquid eggs in this market. For example, Margaret's eggs, a US-based liquid egg producer became a new player to join the line of sustainable producers with a key focus on increasing consumer concerns surrounding animal-based products.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the liquid eggs market in 2020-2027 period. Large population, conventional outlook towards vegetarian lifestyle, and increased appeal of western bakery products in the region remain key drivers to growth. The increased penetration of bakery products, increased online learning, and growth in home-made baked goods remains a major promise for growth of liquid egg products.

Liquid Egg Market - Competitive Analysis

The liquid egg market is a fragmented landscape, with increasing smaller players making new varieties of eggs available for masses around the world. Despite relatively small barriers of entry, key players in the market continue to occupy a strong share of the global liquid egg market, with increased focus on product launches, entering new regions, and reaching new age-groups with digitalization. Some key player in the liquid egg market are Cal Maine, Michael Foods Inc, Ovostar Union, Global Food Group Inc, and Nest Fresh Eggs Inc. Cargill, Incorporated, Nest Fresh Egg Inc., Rose Acre Farms, Bumble Hole Foods Limited, Newburg Egg Corp., D Wise Ltd., Vanderpol's Egg Ltd., Nature Egg LLP, Ovostar Union NV, Global Food Group BV, Ready Egg Products Ltd, Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc., Eggland, Margaret's Egg, Lodewijckx NV

Request for Methodology of this report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1728

Liquid Egg Market - Key Trends

The population of vegans and vegetarians continues to increase around the world, due to increased concerns of healthy lifestyle, correlation of food products like red meat with heart diseases, and traditional outlook. People with traditional outlook are increasingly migrating to new shores, driving key changes in demand for various products including increased demand for kosher, halal, and vegan products.

The population of vegetarians in Canada amounted to 9.4% of total population, with 3.4 million individuals potentially staying away from eggs. This population is also key to breaking in new regional geographies like India. In 2018, the number of vegetarians in India accounted for 20-33% of the total population. Established meat markets like the USA also exhibit high demand for vegan products with 5% of its population noting themselves as vegetarians in a 2018 Gallup poll, amounting to nearly 16 million people. Similarly, more than 3% of US population is vegan, accounting for over 7.5 million people.

Liquid egg varieties like vegan eggs represent a major promise for these groups, as for the first time, they can prepare globally popular food items like omelets, egg sandwiches, egg rice, and other bakery products. Liquid eggs also represent a major foot forward for vegans, who often don't consume meat products for their increased harm to personal wellbeing. Traditional eggs, meat, and other meat varieties represent a large amount of fat, cholesterol, which is increasingly associated with various killer diseases like heart disease. The liquid egg homogenized varieties promise a low-calorie, low-fat, and low cholesterol product with same amounts of protein as conventional eggs. The growing demand for healthier living, increased population of vegans and vegetarians, and ideal conventional application of eggs in various cooked, and baked goods remain key drivers of growth for players in the liquid egg products industry.

News: St Ewe Launched Liquid Egg Whites into Morrisons

On July 9th, 2021; Cornish egg company St Ewe's has launched a range of bottled egg whites into Morrisons stores nationwide. The Super Egg Whites are 100% pasteurised free-range egg whites containing 11g protein per 100ml, 0% fat and no cholesterol or gluten. Morrisons is the first supermarket to bring an ambient liquid egg white to market. These egg whites are a highly versatile ingredient, suitable for lighter summer dishes such as egg white omelettes and frittatas, to pavlovas and chocolate mousse. The egg white can also be used as a thickening agent in smoothies and can be swapped with protein powder in protein shakes.

Egg Industry News

Major players in the egg business including Nando, Nestle, and Greggs in the UK have come together to demand bans on cages for hens. The industry noted a support for Beatrice's Bill, which proposes a decent welfare standard for hens in UK. The bill is also supported by the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, and the Humane League. Such legislations are spreading like wildfire globally. Similar bans are underway in Belgium, Slovakia, and Germany. Similarly, seven US states and the EU has resolved to phase-out cage-egg production in near future.

Full Research Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/food-and-beverage/liquid-egg-market

Related Reports :

Integrated Workplace Management System Market Size 2021

Healthcare Information System Market 2021 Size Share Analysis Upcoming Trends

Sleep Aids Market Size Share Industry Analysis Opportunities And Forecast 2021 2027

Kombucha Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Non-Alcoholic, Alcoholic), By Packaging (Glass Bottle, Canned), By Sales Channel (Offline (Retail Outlets, Supermarkets, Others), Online) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027

Machine Learning as a Service Market Size is Projected to Reach 22.10 Bn in 2027

Endpoint Security Market USD 21.18 Bn by 2027

I-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Blog: Pet Food Companies

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +91-7447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg