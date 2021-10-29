Alfi, Inc.: ALFI Names New Leadership Team Comprised of Media, Advertising and Technology Veterans

Current Board Member and Media & Advertising Executive, Peter Bordes, Appointed Interim CEO

Veteran Technology Executive David Gardner Named CTO

Veteran Aerospace Executive and ALFI largest Shareholder, Jim Lee, Named Chairman of the Board

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today significant changes to its senior leadership team, effective immediately. Peter Bordes, current member of the board of directors (the "Board"), and veteran media and advertising executive, takes the reins as interim Chief Executive, while David Gardner is named Chief Technology Officer.

"As ALFI continues to commercialize its technology platform, the Board is determined to assemble a senior leadership capable of taking the Company to the next level of technological and operational excellence. Having spent the entirety of my career scaling businesses across the marketing and advertising sectors, I am excited to share my insight and experience as interim CEO," commented Peter Bordes, Interim CEO and Board Member. "I am equally excited to welcome David Gardner and Jim Lee to the team, each of whom come to ALFI with a unique set of skills and experiences. As our CTO, we look forward to capitalizing on David's technology acumen. And as our Chairman, ALFI will benefit from Jim's decades-long experience as a successful aerospace executive leading public and private companies. I am confident that we are assembling an unbeatable team that will ensure the long term, mutual success of our company, customers, and investors."

Mr. Bordes is transitioning from the Board of Directors to lead ALFI as interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bordes is a lifelong entrepreneur with a 30-plus year career as a founder, CEO, investor and board member in private and public companies focused in media, ad tech, technology, finance and venture investing focused on disruptive innovation.

Since March 2012, Mr. Bordes has been a managing partner at Trajectory Capital, investing in disruptive innovation driving global transformation from seed through IPO stages. From May 2019 to October 2020, Mr. Bordes was CEO of Kubient, a cloud advertising platform with artificial intelligence ad fraud prevention, that he led from a private company through an IPO, and he currently serves on Kubient's Board of Directors. Mr. Bordes also serves on the Board of Directors of Beasley Media, chairing its Digital Transformation Committee, and is on the Board of Directors of MediaJel, Fraud.net, and Hoo.be and as Vice Chairman of Ocearch. He is a co-founder and serves on the Board of Directors of TruVest and MainBloq. Prior to forming Trajectory Capital, Mr. Bordes was a co-founder and the CEO and Chairman of MediaTrust, an RTB performance marketing ad exchange, which was the ninth fastest growing company in the United States under his leadership. Before founding MediaTrust, Mr. Bordes was a managing partner of Mason Cabot, an early-stage tech investment bank. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Brooklyn Music School and New England College.

David Gardner is transitioning from vice president of engineering to CTO of ALFI. Prior to joining ALFI, Mr. Gardner served as architect/director at Lenovo, a multinational consumer electronics company. He has held engineering positions at Sogeti, the technology and engineering services division of Capgemini and Dell Technologies. With more than 20 years of software development and system architecture experience, Mr. Gardner has a long history of delivering innovative solutions to complex problems for enterprise and application architecture involving integrating complex distributed systems. He has recently focused on machine learned personalized customer journeys that maximize customer loyalty and adoption, and leading high-performance teams. Mr. Gardner holds three granted patents in the areas of internet scale search and high-performance commerce experiences.

Jim Lee will become the new Chairman of ALFI. Mr. Lee has decades of experience running public and private aerospace companies. He is the founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lee Aerospace, Inc., which manufactures aluminum and composite aerostructures, in addition to aerospace transparencies for major OEMs such as Boeing, Textron, and Virgin Galactic, etc. In addition, Lee Aerospace has expanded its position in the market through strategic investments and partnerships both inside and outside the aviation industry. With a passion for aviation at an early age, Mr. Lee has accumulated over 5,000 hours as a multi-engine instrument pilot.

"As ALFI's single largest shareholder and Chairman of the Board, the management team and I look forward to continuing to increase shareholder value and ensuring ALFI is well-positioned to disrupt the out-of-home sector," concluded Mr. Lee.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

