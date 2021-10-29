Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") wishes to update shareholders on inquiries that the Company has received on consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares").

As voted on at the last Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders, a special resolution was approved on a consolidation of the Company's Common Shares up to one (1) new share for fifteen (15) old shares. At this point in time, the Company does not intend to proceed with the share consolidation of the Company.

The Company also wishes announce that it has decided not to proceed on any further bidding with the UK's National Health Service (NHS) with Enoura Medical in the United Kingdom (UK). ScreenPro will be focusing on its operations in Canada as a deep and narrow strategy.

Lena Kozovski, CEO of ScreenPro Security, commented, "As CEO of the Company, I am committed to create shareholder value and earn the support of our customers, our valued shareholders, and employees in the regions in which we operate. ScreenPro is a young company with excellent prospects ahead, and you have my commitment to provide responsible management, our obligation to our shareholders, and our responsibility to build a strong, valuable and sustainable business."

