Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") today announced a new field study aimed at observing the effectiveness of their Lifetune technology as a solution for reducing the harmful effects of exposure to electromagnetic fields ("EMF") on honey bees. This study will be open to small-scale commercial and hobbyist beekeepers in the US and Canada.

Existing research indicates that long term exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF) may cause harmful biological effects in honey bees1. Exposure to EMFs creates environmental stressors for honey bees, impacting cognitive and motor abilities, reducing the ability to learn, altering flight dynamics, as well as reducing the success of foraging flights, feeding and reproduction. The aim of this study is to observe the reduction or elimination of the aforementioned negative effects in the presence of Aires Lifetune technology.

"Beekeepers are in an ideal position to provide valuable, first-hand observations about the health of their colonies and the effect of this environmental stressor. The data that beekeepers will contribute is expected to be an immensely useful addition to our research. Moreover, their findings could lead to further product innovation and additional improvements in EMF protection for affected species such as honey bees," commented Josh Bruni, Chief Revenue Officer at Aires. "We are thrilled to build on our previous work with honey bees where we will be able to positively contribute to an industry that is experiencing an increasing number of environmental challenges. This move also hints at the multitude of non-consumer applications that our technology has, and is the start of that expansion into these new and innovative channels of business."

This research will complement Aires' earlier laboratory studies that also showed the effectiveness of Lifetune technology in reducing the negative effects of EMF exposure on honey bees.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly accredited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

1 Previous research on this area of study is available online in the following reports: Report 1, Report 2, Report 3, and Report 4.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101189