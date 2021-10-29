Puradigm Releases Ultimate Labs Case Study on Effects of Puradigm HVAC Air Purification Systems in "Real World" Office Spaces

Real-world testing results show 87% average reduction of total bacterial and mold Colony Forming Units (CFU) in workspaces protected by Puradigm HVAC Air Purification systems.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Puradigm a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies that have been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 and the Delta Variant, released the results of a study by Ultimate Labs showed that using Puradigm HVAC Air Purification systems resulted in an average reduction of 87% of total Colony Forming Units (CFU) from air and surface samples taken in a laboratory environment.

Complete testing results of various surface and air samples in both general and cold laboratory environments and at different distances from the purification units can be found by viewing the full report.

View Full Report: Puradigm - Ultimate Labs Test Sample Report

Jim Gabriel, CEO of Puradigm commented; "We are extremely proud of our product and these results show that this technology can make a difference in any environment. This technology can help reduce the spread of harmful bacteria that are common in various workplaces and can help make the products we consume safer for all."

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

For more information on Puradigm visit http://www.puradigm.com.

Contacts:

Business Development Contact

Jeremy Booth Davey

Chief Strategy Officer

Puradigm LLC

C: +1 (310) 994-4469

E: jdavey@puradigm.com

PR & Media Contact:

Nicole Liddy

Project Manager

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (848) -702-4173

E: nicole.liddy@commpro.com

Media Relations Contact:

5W Public Relations

C: 212-999-5585

E: puradigm@5wpr.com

SOURCE: Puradigm

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669497/Puradigm-Releases-Ultimate-Labs-Case-Study-on-Effects-of-Puradigm-HVAC-Air-Purification-Systems-in-Real-World-Office-Spaces