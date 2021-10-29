LA PERLA FASHION HOLDING N.V.: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 - link to full accounts

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V.
Registered office: Schiphol Boulevard 127, G4.02, 1118 BG Schiphol, the Netherlands
October 29, 2021
Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021
The accounts can be viewed in full at the following link: https://laperlafashionholding.com/financial-reports-presentations/
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-71756-interim-results-for-the-six-months-ended-30-june-2021-link-to-full-accounts.pdf
