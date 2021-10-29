New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - This week Back Market was recognized for the role its renewed tech marketplace plays in helping establish a circular economy as part of Fortune Magazine's Impact 20. The Impact 20 is a new Fortune list that highlights the top 20 venture- and private-equity-backed startups tackling key social and environmental issues as part of their business models.

Fortune Impact 20 list highlights companies that fuse profit and purpose.

Launched in 2014 by Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Quentin Le Brouster, and Vianney Vaute, Back Market is the world's leading dedicated renewed tech marketplace. The company brings high-quality professionally refurbished electronic devices and appliances to customers in 16 countries. It employs a team of 550 employees and counting across its four offices located in New York, Berlin, Paris and Bordeaux.

