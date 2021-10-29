Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market worth $21.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market by Type (Antibiotic and Non-antibiotic (Hormones, Acidifiers, Feed Enzymes, Probiotics & Prebiotics, Phytogenic)), Animal Type (Poultry, Porcine, Livestock, Aquaculture) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 21.4 billion by 2026 from USD 16.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Animal health products, including growth promoters and performance enhancers, are types of drugs and chemicals used for animal growth. These enhancers help to digest food more effectively and enable animals to grow faster, which, in turn, help to improve productivity. Growth in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is majorly driven by the rising demand for animal consumption and consumption of livestock-based products, rising global demand for naturally produced growth promoters, and rising animal epidemics and climate change. However, a ban on antibiotics in different nations and stringent regulations restricting the use of antibiotics and hormones for growth promotion in animals are expected to restrain the growth of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market during the forecast period.

By Type, the non-antibiotic growth promoters and performance enhancers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market

The non-antibiotic growth promoters and performance enhancers segment accounted for the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the economic benefits of these products, the wide range of substances with applications in different production animals, environmental sustainability, and the increased number of regulations on antibiotics and hormones.

On the basis of animal type, poultry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market

The poultry segment accounted for the largest share of the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for poultry meat and eggs, rising novel diet approaches, and increasing antibiotic phase-outs resulting in the development of alternatives.

Asia Pacific to dominate the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share, followed by North America with a share in 2020. The large share of the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the strong animal products industry in this region, huge population generating greater domestic meat demand, comparatively relaxed regulatory scenario, and government efforts to encourage animal producers.

Prominent players in the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market include are Cargill, Incorporated (US), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Boehringer Ingelheim Group (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc (US), Alltech Corporation (US), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) (US), Vetoquinol S.A. (France), Bupo Animal Health Pty Ltd. (South Africa) and Novus International, Inc. (US).

