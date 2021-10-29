Sergio Matalucci reports for pv magazine from the Key Energy event in Rimini on how the Italian solar market is currently dealing with the module price hike and the supply change disruption. According to the president of Italian association Italia Solare, difficulties to source modules in the market have intensified over the last four months.Italy is the first European country to pay the consequences of the reduced production of solar modules because of the large demand fluctuation over the last months, but the mismatch between supply and demand is progressively becoming global, experts told pv ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...