Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Letzter Tag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813516 ISIN: US6311031081 Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1 
Tradegate
29.10.21
16:17 Uhr
179,05 Euro
+1,85
+1,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
178,75179,5516:33
178,75179,5516:33
GlobeNewswire
29.10.2021 | 15:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing introduces Partial Settlement for VP registered securities in T2S

Starting November 29th, 2021 Nasdaq Clearing will mandate Partial Settlement
for Danish Equities and Bonds that settle vs Nasdaq Clearing in T2S. Partial
Settlement in T2S will be activated to ensure settlement efficiency between
Nasdaq Clearing and it's counterparties in T2S. 



Settlement instructions in T2S will be considered to be eligible for partial
settlement when: 

 -- there is insufficient securities to settle the full quantity of a
   settlement instruction
 -- neither party has opted-out from partial settlement



Nasdaq Clearing expects all counterparties to be able to handle partial
settlement in T2S by using a partial settlement indicator on settlement
instructions vs Nasdaq Clearing enabling partial settlement or by leaving the
partial settlement indicator blank. The partial settlement indicator NPAR i.e.
opt out of partial settlement - should not be used by counterparties on
settlement instructions vs Nasdaq Clearing in T2S - after November 29th, 2021. 



To facilitate and ensure that the Nasdaq Clearing's counterparties are ready
for Partial Settlement on Danish Equities and Bonds through T2S Nasdaq Clearing
will offer a test period as outlined below. 

Invitation to test partial settlement on Danish Equities and/or Bonds vs Nasdaq
Clearing in T2S 

Test availability 15/11- 19/11 2021
-----------------------------------



Counterparties that would like to participate in the testing of Partial
Settlement vs Nasdaq Clearing prior to go live will have this possibility
between 15th to 19th of November. Please notify test participation through an
email to clearing.test@nasdaq.com. Please respond prior to November 8th if you
would like to participate in testing. 



Nasdaq Clearing recommends all counterparties that have the possibility to
participate in the testing. 



Please send any questions or request for further information to:
clearing@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Clearing

+ 46 8 405 6880
clearing@nasdaq.com
NASDAQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.