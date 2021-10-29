NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing introduces Partial Settlement for VP registered securities in T2S

Starting November 29th, 2021 Nasdaq Clearing will mandate Partial Settlement for Danish Equities and Bonds that settle vs Nasdaq Clearing in T2S. Partial Settlement in T2S will be activated to ensure settlement efficiency between Nasdaq Clearing and it's counterparties in T2S. Settlement instructions in T2S will be considered to be eligible for partial settlement when: -- there is insufficient securities to settle the full quantity of a settlement instruction -- neither party has opted-out from partial settlement Nasdaq Clearing expects all counterparties to be able to handle partial settlement in T2S by using a partial settlement indicator on settlement instructions vs Nasdaq Clearing enabling partial settlement or by leaving the partial settlement indicator blank. The partial settlement indicator NPAR i.e. opt out of partial settlement - should not be used by counterparties on settlement instructions vs Nasdaq Clearing in T2S - after November 29th, 2021. To facilitate and ensure that the Nasdaq Clearing's counterparties are ready for Partial Settlement on Danish Equities and Bonds through T2S Nasdaq Clearing will offer a test period as outlined below. Invitation to test partial settlement on Danish Equities and/or Bonds vs Nasdaq Clearing in T2S Test availability 15/11- 19/11 2021 ----------------------------------- Counterparties that would like to participate in the testing of Partial Settlement vs Nasdaq Clearing prior to go live will have this possibility between 15th to 19th of November. Please notify test participation through an email to clearing.test@nasdaq.com. Please respond prior to November 8th if you would like to participate in testing. Nasdaq Clearing recommends all counterparties that have the possibility to participate in the testing. Please send any questions or request for further information to: clearing@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Clearing + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com