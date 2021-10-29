Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrzej Kowalski to its Board of Directors. The appointment was made and approved by shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting held on October 27, 2021.

"I am delighted to join the Board of TransCanna and look forward to adding value, oversight and insight to the talented and hard-working CEO and leadership team, " said Mr. Kowalski upon his appointment.

In his role as an Independent Director for TransCanna, Mr, Kowalski will provide leadership and strategic advice to the Company and protect and help direct the delivery of long-term shareholder value. In addition to his appointment as Director, Mr. Kowalski will also serve as the Chair of the Company's audit committee, overseeing the financial reporting process, audit process, and the Company's internal controls and compliance with all relative laws and regulations.

Mr. Kowalski has extensive experience as a board member for private, public, and non-profit entities. He is a long-time entrepreneur and founder of multiple companies, with specialized expertise in real estate development, cannabis and fast-growing technology companies. Prior to building and advising startups, he practiced commercial law and litigation.

"We are delighted to have a Director of Mr. Kowalski's caliber join our Board of Directors," said Bob Blink, CEO of TransCanna. "His experience in strategic planning, business management, and leadership of all aspects of startups and growth companies will be extremely valuable to us as we move forward on our vision to be the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in California."

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna's wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California's authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market. Visit the TransCanna website today at transcanna.com.

