Highlights:

•$688 million AUD (519.3 million USD) Total Transaction Value (TTV) for the Fiscal Year ended 30th June - up 893% year on year.

•Revenue of $46 million AUD (34.7 million USD) for the Fiscal Year ended 30th June - up over 577% year on year

•$25 million AUD (18.8 million USD) in liquid assets (including cash and equivalents).

•Adjusted EBITDA profit of $1.7 million AUD (1.2 million USD) excluding public company listing cost (one-off).

•Statutory loss of $5.7m AUD (4.3 million USD) including non-cash items and public company listing costs (one-off).

•Negative Operating Cash Flow of $0.60 million AUD (0.45 million USD).

•Growth of B2B customers with 72 signed partners.

Toronto, Ontario and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first public payment service provider (PSP) and compliance Reg-tech platform for the digital asset industry, is pleased to announce its audited results for the 30th June 2021 Fiscal year.

Banxa has grown exponentially over the past year and since its listing on January 6th, 2021. The company has built the Banxa Network to 72 partners, up from 24 over the previous 12 months. Banxa has also added a host of new coins and currencies, with more being added every month. The financial year covered in the current release runs from July 1st 2020 to June 30th 2021.

Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman of Banxa, said: "It is a great time for Banxa, and for the wider cryptocurrency market in general. We've had a stellar year. The company has grown from strength to strength on the back of our exceptional team, growing customer base and strong balance sheet. We see more opportunities, and we are adding more cryptocurrency licenses, more payment methods and more coins while exploring a NASDAQ dual listing. I expect this current fiscal year will be a positive one for Banxa."

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa, said: "These last 12 months have been fantastic, not just for Banxa's results, but for the strong results we have been able to deliver with our partners. With our expanded leadership group, additional customer success resources and new product offerings, our partners are able to offer their customers an enhanced experience, with consistently strong conversion and fulfilment results. The best news is that this is just the start, with many new product releases, team hires and local market plans still to come."

Table showing Adjusted EBITDA Bridge:

Adjusted EBITA Bridge

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8282/101276_3bc6d185c472bb05_001full.jpg

Banxa is listed on the TSX-V (BNXA), and the Company's board has approved management to commence the process to dual list on NASDAQ in early 2022. The company listed at CAD$1 on Jan 6th 2021, and is now trading at CAD $3.57. In the past 12 months the company has grown from 40 staff to over 150, and has expanded both its payment methods and its geographical footprint - with continued expansion in Europe, USA and emerging markets in the near future.

The approx FX rate between $AUD/$USD is AUD$1 = USD 0.75cents.

EARNINGS WEBINAR:

The Company will run an Earnings call webinar via zoom:

Monday, 1st November, 2021

3pm EDT/12pm PDT

Register: https://bit.ly/BNXA-Earnings-2021

The latest financial documents are available on the link below:

https://bit.ly/BNXA-Financial-Statements

(Includes Financial results investor presentation, Financial Statement (Audited) FY 30th June 2021, and Financial MD&A report)

