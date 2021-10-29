Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk raises sales and operating profit outlook for 2021

Bagsværd, Denmark, 29October 2021- Novo Nordisk today announced that the full-year sales and operating profit outlook at constant exchange rates (CER) has been raised.



In the third quarter of 2021, Novo Nordisk's sales increased by 15% and operating profit increased by 19%, both at CER. The operating profit increase was positively impacted by the amortisation of the priority review voucher for Wegovy in the third quarter of 2020.

Profit and loss (CER) First nine months 2021 Third quarter2021 Net sales growth 13% 15% Operating profit growth 12% 19%

Following the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, the outlook for 2021 is updated. The updated outlook is reflecting higher than expected Ozempic market share gains, GLP-1 market growth and obesity care sales, mainly in the US.

Outlook 2021 (CER) Expectations 29October Expectations 4 August Sales growth 12-15% 10-13% Operating profit growth 12-15% 9-12%

Novo Nordisk's full disclosure of the financial results for the first nine months of 2021 will be published on 3 November 2021.

The above expectations are based on assumptions including those described on pages 16 and 17 of the Financial report for the period 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 (Company Announcement No 48 / 2021).

The forward-looking statements on page 21 of the Financial report for the period 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 (Company Announcement No 48 / 2021) also apply to this company announcement.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen,Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media: Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 3079 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com Michael Bachner (US) +1 609 664 7308 mzyb@novonordisk.com (mailto:mzyb@novonordisk.com) Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com (mailto:dabo@novonordisk.com) Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com (mailto:arnd@novonordisk.com) David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com (mailto:dhel@novonordisk.com) Mark Joseph Root +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com (mailto:mjhr@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 64 / 2021

Attachment