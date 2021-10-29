Tupan: Green ESG Token Has Been Listed on the P2PB2B Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / ForestAu Green LLC has listed its Tupan token on the P2PB2B Exchange. The P2PB2B Exchange provides businesses and individuals with low commissions, multiple support, strong security, and an open API. The goal in using the exchange is to raise even more funds for the project through an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) following the completion of the ICO earlier. This is particularly important given the distrust that many now have for ICOs due to the multiplicity of scams. The IEO commenced in September.

TUPAN is a security token touted as the currency needed for Environmental Conservation, the evolution of ESG and Regeneration. This token is issued by ForestAu Green, an American fund of digital environmental assets, which is regulated and authorized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Related link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1790226/000179022619000002/xslFormDX01/primary_doc.xml

Speaking on the company's decision to register with the SEC, the CEO and Founder, Oderli Feriani stated, "The crypto market is a market that is used by institutional investors who want the safety of a regulated market. We have launched in the U.S market to be able to guarantee that security."

The token was developed on the Waves Blockchain algorithm allowing for facility, speed and security of transactions on the Waves platform. The use of the Waves Algorithm in the creation of digital tokens is tested in many ICOs. The platform boasts two distinct advantages; that transactions on the platform attract a fixed fee of 0.001 Waves, regardless of value, and that transactions are completed in under 5 seconds regardless of the number of users.

Tupan solves environmental, economic and social problems. It is expected that the different use cases of the token combined with high demand will cause the market valuation to rise.

As to the drive behind the Tupan project, Oderli said, "I don't believe in environmental conscientization. I believe in generating wealth, employment, and income through social development with shared knowledge and applied to the environment in a regenerative way."

With ForestAu in the custody of tokenized NFTs of 3,690,000,000 cubic meters of the Amazonian Forest and 3,690,000,000 TUPAN tokens to be distributed, each token is the equivalent of a cubic meter of preserved forest.

The tokens are available for purchase on the P2PB2B platform. Available trading pairs include the TUPAN/USDT, TUPAN/BTC, and TUPAN/ETH. Once purchased, Tupan holders will have their money in equivalents of Brazilian areas, and they will be engaged in a real forestry business conducted and managed by the ForestAu Green team.

In addition to buying the tokens on the P2PB2B, the platform allows you to put any coins you're holding into four different trading pools. This allows you to earn while waiting for the market valuation to rise. This will continue till the 30th of October.

Already, the bioeconomy market is greater than the cryptocurrency market. According to a World Economic Forum report titled 'The Future of Nature and Business', forestry businesses have the potential to generate up to $10.11 trillion annually, and 395 million jobs by 2030. An investment in the Tupan token could well become an investment in an expanding ecosystem - one in which Tupan idealizes active and direct participation.

Additionally, according to the business plan, other actions still to follow from the company are

- The preservation and regeneration of over 3.69 billion m³ of Amazonia rainforest

- Development of innovative products for the bioeconomy sector where Tupan already holds some patents that will become participating companies of the group!

- Companies that acquire Tupan currency will be able to use it for payment of environmental compensation (environmental fines, legal compliance)

- Investments in social projects such as the Moisés project to support needy families

- Training of entrepreneurs in the Amazonia, among other actions.

About ForestAu Green

ForestAu Green LLC is an Environmental Digital Asset Investment Fund. The core team is made up of Brazilians with backgrounds in the corporate and financial universe, and interest in the regenerative circular economy in the Amazonian region. The company was established in United States, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ForestAu Green develops the Amazonia region by promoting the economic and social integration of the environment and active governance through the acquisition of Environmental NFTs.

The american ForestAu Green Investment Fund is the issuer of the Tupan token, whose name is inspired by the supreme God of creation of nature and all of humanity. The token was engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation, management, and sale of environmental agricultural digital assets located in the Amazonia region of Brazil. It intends to promote economic and social-environmental integration by promoting the qualified management of these digital assets.

