Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the second consecutive year.

For this report, Gartner evaluated 12 different procure-to-pay (P2P) software vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This rigorous assessment process makes the Gartner Magic Quadrant one of the most trusted industry reports used by businesses to select a technology vendor.

Esker received this recognition based on what it believes is its continued success and presence in global markets, SAP expertise and comprehensive integration capabilities, as well as its strong financial performance.

"We are once again honored to be named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "The past year has been challenging for companies across the globe, but our rapid-to-deploy solution helped many of them get through the storm and fix immediate cash management-related pain points."

"In our understanding, this acknowledgment validates Esker's mission of helping companies digitally transform their P2P processes from back-office functions into strategic opportunities," said Catherine Dupuy-Holdich, P2P Product Manager at Esker. "We believe this latest recognition is further evidence that we have continued to deliver strong invoice-to-pay value to customers while improving on our Completeness of Vision."

Esker's AI-powered cloud platform spans the entire P2P process, equipping finance departments with the speed, strategy and support they need to improve procurement and vendor decisions, manage compliance, gain full process visibility and reduce staff workload. Esker also offers a larger customer experience portfolio which includes its Order-to-Cash (O2C) suite. This end-to-end automation capability makes Esker a unique player in accelerating the cash conversion cycle.

Download a complimentary copy of the October 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, William McNeill, Tim Faith, published October 28, 2021.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005062/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: Nick Wilson

Tel: (972) 235-3439 nwilson@ideagrove.com



Investor Relations Contact: Emmanuel Olivier

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46 olivier@esker.fr