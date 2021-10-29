Mintea.app: Cross Chain NFTs: Mintea Bridges NFT's between BSC, Solana, and Ethereum

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / With projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoKitties, NFT's have grown more and more popular in the past few years. Chains such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Solana each have an increasing number of NFT platforms, here Mintea stands out. Mintea allows NFT's to be minted, sold or traded across BSC, Solana, and Ethereum allowing users to bypass high gas fees while minting. This is achieved by wrapping individual NFT's in a 'cloak' of the destination chain. These NFT's at any point can be unwrapped onto the original chain.

The easy-to-use interface, mints NFT's in only a couple clicks. Users upload a maximum 10mb file, fill in the name and description, set the price, and click create! The built-in price calculator tells users what they will receive, in BNB and it's USD equivalent. For NFT buyers, mintea.app, provides a simple to use platform for finding the next big NFT, create a profile and quickly begin searching for your next blue chip NFT. With all the NFT platforms out there, Mintea plans on offering many more options other standard NFT marketplaces.

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO NFTS AND LAUNCHES THROUGH THE MINT TOKEN

In addition to the NFT marketplace, Mintea offers MINT. MINT is the cross chain, deflationary token that provides exclusive access to NFT and token launches on the platform. While also being a governance token that allows a vote in deciding the future of Mintea. With MINT, investors will be able to stake and passively earn rewards, participate in liquidity mining programs to earn yield, and earn trading fees from provided liquidity on Decentralized Exchanges. Each MINT transaction incurs a 2% fee, of which 1% will go directly to the locked liquidity pool. The other 1% goes towards future developments to constantly improve Mintea and produce cutting edge features for their users.

MINTEA LAUNCH PLANS

The Mintea launch will occur in three phases, a private sale to raise BNB from various investing groups and select community members, a public presale, and then a live public launch! Following the MINT initial dex offering (IDO) and the Mintea marketplace launch, Mintea will launch their first NFT collection. This will be the first project working hand-in-hand with the MINT token. Investors can stake their NFT and earn MINT. Each NFT has unique characteristics and being our first generation NFT, each holder of the Generation One NFTs, earn a percentage of Mintea marketplace fees. This is proportional to how many NFT's the investor holds. Hold more and earn more!

Mintea NFT holders also receive more benefits as Mintea continues to grow and evolve. Mintea will likely be on the watchlist of NFT fans on all chains, as many wait in anticipation to use and profit off of a cross chain NFT marketplace. For more information join any of the Mintea social channels to learn more and join the community.

