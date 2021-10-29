New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - REGIS NET LIMITED announced that its development team's epic masterpiece [Magic Meta World] will soon meet with global players. MAC Foundation has been established to raise $15 million to comprehensively lay out the blockchain game field, linking global game guilds with the players.

Since its formal establishment in 2020, Regis Net Limited has recruited 3A development teams, developed such large-scale productions as Destiny, Marathon 2, Eidos Montreal and Icebreaker, and devoted itself to the Metaverse Game Track, attracting the attention of many game associations and communities.

In December, 2021, the epic masterpiece Magic Metaverse carefully produced by the development team of Regis Net Limited will meet all players around the world, and set up MAC Foundation to raise 15 million US dollars. This game will comprehensively lay out the blockchain game playground, linking the global game association and the majority of players.

Why should they lead a well-known team who has worked in the traditional game market for many years to enter Gamefi?

According to the CEO of Regis Net Limited, at present, Gamefi products have become the dark horse in the global game market, with the increasing player capacity, which basically covers most user markets in the third countries.

It can be predicted that both traditional games and blockchain games, players will become more and more interested in the "play and earn" mode. In the coming year, chain games, especially Gamefi, will become the main competitive target of the market.

At present, Regis Net Limited is making every effort to create an epic 3D magic adventure role-playing ARPG game-[magic Metaverse], which integrates "mining, pledge, fighting, DEFI, NFT, DAO" and other elements.

As a masterpiece with magical and realistic themes, Regis Net Limited has repeatedly thought and analyzed from three core dimensions: camp system, combat system and hero system. Compared with other similar games, they have made great innovations in playing. It will give players a leapfrog experience. The game is developing rapidly and is expected to meet all players at the end of December 2021.

The mission of chain games is to be "more interesting".

There is no doubt that Magic Metaverse is an elaborate work.

As an open game world, Magic Metaverse is extremely free.

Thanks to the powerful physics and chemistry engine, immersion comes not only from the image, but also from all aspects of the game. It greatly increases players' immersion and freedom, and expands unlimited play.





Figure 1



By using the classic round game, a peculiar virtual world-Andrei Continent is constructed. On this continent, there are many magicians with super powers, who gather their troops to fight against the demon king Assad and recover the lost land and the "Andre Source Stone".

The game incorporates magic equipment as a value exchange and game scene into NFT assets. Players can earn pass income through PVP/PVE battles between heroes. Collect and train magicians, upgrade equipment, improve combat effectiveness, pass customs, and get rewards after completing various major tasks. All the benefits obtained by players, whether they are game passes or NFT, can be traded at Magic Exchange Bank and decentralized exchanges.

Seven systems, polishing high-quality goods, giant chain games, creating Metaverse.

When investors are immersed in the complex Gamefi design, people seem to ignore the initial question of the game-is it fun?

[Magic Metaverse] Unlike other 2D games, the picture quality is poor and the method is old.

Seven systems, [Magic Metaverse], will create a real immersive experience.







Equipment system



Trading system



Combat and play systems



The battle will use:

Round-based: Each round will give combat orders, including general attack, magic, props, summoning, escaping, regaining, protection and defense.

Playback will use:

1. The main plot focuses on dialogue and fighting, helping players to integrate into the world outlook of the game and become familiar with each NPC.

2. Tribal mission, which is mainly based on flight and NPC dialogue, has a round every 20 times, with a level of difficulty.

3. College tasks are mainly flight and NPC dialogue, with one round every 10 times, and the difficulty level is one.

4. Magic sweeping, mainly based on flight and NPC dialogue, with a round every 5 times, with difficulty of 2.

5. Hunter tracking, mainly based on flight, unlimited number of times, difficulty level 2.

6. Enzo, the elf, randomly refreshes the map and gets an item reward according to the killing level, with a difficulty level of 4.

Most of the tasks in "activities" are mainly fighting and experiencing painting, so as to avoid players' idle games. By completing the tasks in "activities", players can accumulate activities and exchange them for rewards, thus avoiding the idling of players' games.





Could it be the next big bang?



[Magic Metaverse] has not yet started internal testing and marketing, but it has become very popular on social media and video media such as Discord, Telegram, Twitter and Youtube. Some community media doubt whether [Magic Metaverse] will take the buying route like other traditional games.

But the fact tells us that Gamefi doesn't need to be purchased at all.

Before the formal test, all kinds of in-depth evaluation agencies of chain games have shown strong interest and will experience and write articles from all dimensions of the game.

According to the official news of Regis Net Limited:

Well-known game manufacturers and investment institutions, such as Ubisoft, Anwanka brand, Com2uS and Initial Capital, have opened their own branches. Draco Malfoy, the actor of KOL player hosts such as Harry Potter, Crypto Furkan, Crypto Modern and Crypto Space, has expressed his intention to join and will set up the game association of Magic Metaverse. They may also take part in internal tests and record videos for online communication with chain game players.

[Magic Metaverse] is expected to go online in mid-December 2021. In the meantime, people can pay attention to all news from official reports and community releases.

